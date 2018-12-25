CLEMSON, S.C. — Dabo Swinney likes to keep the mood around Clemson’s football program light, with lots of revelry.
It’s the Dabo Way. And it seems to be working. Top recruits keep arriving each year, assistants don’t want to leave and the Tigers keep winning.
Swinney, in his 10th year at Clemson, like most coaches is a stickler for hard work. But he also is keen on celebrating success. There are memorable locker room dance parties after victories. There was a stadium pizza party for fans following Clemson’s first trip to the College Football Playoff in 2015, and even a trip to an area amusement park this week amid preparations for its latest playoff run, which starts for the second ranked Tigers (13-0, CFP No. 2) against No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0, CFP No. 3).
“Coach Swinney calls it joy,” receiver Amari Rodgers said.
There’s been plenty of joy for the Tigers in the decade since Swinney, a little known receivers coach , earned the fulltime job after the 2008 season without any experience as coach or coordinator.
Clemson has won five Atlantic Coast Conference titles (the last four in a row) under Swinney and the 2016 national championship.
And Swinney is ardent defender of his team’s right to happiness.
Last month, he angrily chided fans critical of a closer-than-expected 56-35 win over rival South Carolina.
“We’ve got people complaining,” Swinney said. “Give me a break. If 12-0 ain’t good enough, then it’s time to seek other places.”
It’s an atmosphere in which players and assistants feel welcome, and seek to stay.
Three Clemson All-Americans, defensive end Clelin Ferrell, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and left tackle Mitch Hyatt — all considered high-round NFL prospects a year ago — returned last January for another season in college.
Highly regarded head coaching candidates in defensive coordinator Brent Venables and co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott have, so far, resisted queries from other programs.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who led the Tigers to that national title two years ago, said Swinney’s style creates loyalty, appreciation and respect.
“He let us be us,” Watson said. “He didn’t try to control us in any way. He had a great culture there that everyone bought into. We (were) all on the same page and everyone loved it. That was the reason why we were winning and very successful.”
