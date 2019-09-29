By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — On Thursday, and again Friday, residents arrived at the Highlands County Courthouse to meet with the Clerk of Courts about missing jury duty.
They said they paid fines — $1,300 for one person and $1,800 for the second — by mailing a cash card for that amount to an address they’d gotten over the phone.
People claiming to be Clerk of Courts officials had called, telling them to pay a bond to avoid an arrest warrant for skipping jury duty.
Those weren’t officials: They were scammers.
“We never ask for money for failure to show for jury duty,” Clerk of Courts Bob Germaine said. “It’s never required.”
At most, his office issues a second jury duty notice, then sends a certified letter, has a deputy sheriff serve a summons, then has a deputy pick them up.
If anyone gets a call like this, Germaine said, the first thing to do is call the Clerk’s office at 863-402-6565 to check for any missed jury duty.
His staff directed this week’s scam victims to file complaints with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, even though they may never recover their lost cash.
“This is a shame,” Germaine said. “They ain’t ever going to get that back.”
As for the scammers, “They ought to track them down the put them in jail for the rest of their lives,” Germaine said.
Nell Hays, crime prevention specialist, and Sheriff’s Sgt. Kim Gunn often give seminars to neighborhood/civic organizations and the elderly about scams.
The “jury duty” scam has been around for at least 15 years, Hays said. It’s a “warrant scam,” which threatens arrest unless victims pay money.
“If we have a warrant [on you], we don’t call ahead.” Hays said. “You’re going to know when we rap on the door.”
There’s no amount of legal tender that will talk law enforcement out of arresting someone, Hays said — that’s a bribe. Any call that suggests it, hang up.
Other scams in use, Hays said, are the Social Security and/or Medicare scams, claiming someone will lose benefits unless they “verify” information to the caller.
“If they need you to provide the number, they’re not (from) Medicare or Social Security,” Hays said.
Those agencies mail letters, she said, but people fall for urgent calls.
“They panic, and rightfully so,” Hays said.
Another scam alleges arrest warrants for unpaid taxes. The IRS sends letters, Hays said, and a quick call to the official number will clear up worries.
There’s also the emergency call from a grandchild to a grandparent, about being stranded or injured and needing money, now.
“Hang up the phone. Call the parent,” Hays said. “Ask, ‘Where’s the kid?’”
Often, the grandchild is with the parents, safe and sound.
Hays said any of the following red flags can indicate a scam:
• If it’s too good or too bad to be true (then it’s not true).
• A sense of urgency or something that must be done right now.
• Secrecy or being told not to tell anyone about it.
How often does this happen locally? Hays can’t say.
“I often get calls from people who got our warning,” Hays said. “They didn’t get victimized.”
“That’s what upsets me about this,” Hays said of the most recent jury duty victims. She said law enforcement puts out these messages all over the state and nation.
“We try so hard,” Hays said. “We still miss people.”
Good info. So much of this going on these days and people can be so gullible because the scammers are so convincing. I would have just told them, " I won't pay you and you can just send the sheriff to pick me up and then we'll discuss it."
