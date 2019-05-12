SEBRING —Financial indicators, for the most part, look good for Highlands County, according to the mid-year report from the Clerk of the Courts finance office.
However, the county needs to use its unspent impact fees, said Sally Hood, accounting director for the Clerk’s Office. She said the fees collected prior to the 2009 moratorium were supposed to have been spent by Sept. 30, 2017.
There’s a strong possibility, based on discussions in other parts of Tuesday’s Board of County Commission meeting, that commissioner might use some of the funds to study the existing fees and adjust them based on new population growth information.
Revenue and expenditures for impact fees are flat. The budget sits at $18.1 million.
Hood’s report is based on financial figures from Oct. 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019. She warns that the numbers are not adjusted nor audited.
So far, her report shows only three out of eight areas where county spending and revenue collection is outside of goals: Special revenue, energy recovery and General Fund spending.
She recommended the county keep a close eye on employee benefit funds.
Health is the biggest portion — 79% — with $1.5 million. After that, is dental at 18%, or $347,101, followed by wellness: $50,066, or 3%.
General fund
Revenue is good. The county has pulled in $48.7 million, which is 75% of the adopted budget of actual budget of $64.86 million, which is $500,000 higher than the budget adopted in September.
In addition, the General Fund has $4.61 million in funds carried over from last year, which is $800,000 more than the adopted budget.
Last year at this time, revenue was at $46 million, or 74%.
Expenditures are above the 50% mark for the mid-year report: At $41.1 million, they are at 59% of the actual budget of $69.5 million.
Last year at this time, expenditures were at $50.3 million, or 70 percent, mainly because of recovery and clean-up efforts after Hurricane Irma.
Special revenue
By mid-year, special revenue funds should be at 50%, but they are at $15.7 million, or 30% of the actual budget of $52.4 million.
There was a carry-over from Fiscal Year 2017-18 of $29 million.
Last year, it was 30%, as well. Only then, that percentage was $12.6 million because the actual budget came in at $41.3 million and had a carry-over of $25.6 million.
Special revenue funds have paid out less than 50%, though. Out of the expected $81.46 million payout for the year, the special revenue fund has paid out $25.9 million, or 32%.
The previous year, the mid-year payout was 34%, or $22.6 million of the $66.9 million actual budget.
Solid waste
Revenue for solid waste is at $6.91 million, 74% of the current budget of $9.35 million, which also has a $510,000 carryover.
At this time last year, solid waste had collected $7.28 million, or 77 % of its actual budget of $9.41 million, with a $1.04 million carryover.
Expenses are below target. Solid waste has spent $3.64 million, or 37% of the current budget of $9.86 million.
At this same time in the previous year, solid waste had collected $3.66 million, 35% of the $10.45 million actual budget.
The landfill closure liability, as of the end of Fiscal Year 2017-18, was funded at 139% of the $6.55 million liability, as of the books for that year.
Over the last six years, Hood said, the county has funded more than the liability.
Energy recovery
The energy recovery fund, otherwise known as the county’s asphalt plant, has pulled in well less than the expected 50% revenue at mid-year. It’s earned 27%, or $1.2 million of the current budget of $4.42 million, with a $560,000 carryover.
Expenses are low, however: $1.13 million, or 23% of the current budget of $4.98 million.
Last year, as this time, expenses were $760,000, or 19% of the $4.08 actual budget.
Reserve for contingency
The county predicted it would have $1.13 million for this year. It’s actually $1.18 million, but that’s down from the $1.37 million the county had in Fiscal Year 2017-18.
Changes during this fiscal year to beef up that reserve have included:
• Reduce by $1,144 to for state changes to the Property Appraiser’s Office budget.
• Add $2,500 from the school resource deputy program.
• Reduce by $5,195 for state changes to the county commission budget.
• Add 96,814 for Health Department project revenues.
• Reduce to pay $39,000 for a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office vehicle purchase.
• Reduce by $250 to account for cost centers omitted in the original budget.
EMS billing
Billing for Emergency Medical Services is at 73%, $2.9 million of a $3.99 million budget.
The actual cash collected is $1.66 million, however.
Expenses are above goal, however: $3.49 million, which is 55% of the current budget of $6.35 million.
Long-term debt
Since Fiscal Year 2017-18, long-term debt has dropped from $22.8 million to $20.2 million, Hood said. They are:
• Windy Point Park and ball field complex — $3.5 million on Oct. 3, 2005, with a remaining balance of $311,488, to be paid off by Nov. 1, 2019.
• Motorola lease/purchase — $5.65 million on Nov. 1, 2012, with a remaining balance of $845,909, to be paid off by Nov. 1, 2019.
• ISS refunding revenue note — $23.6 million on May 7, 2015, with a remaining balance of $19 million, to be paid off by Nov. 1, 2025.
• DeSoto City fire apparatus — $210,000 on March 29, 2012, was paid off on March 21, 2019.
Capital projects
Of the $950,000 current budget, the county has brought in $10,000, less than 1%. At this same time last year, with an actual budget of $2.64 million, the county had brought in just $10,000.
Expenditures, however, are high for mid-year: $810,000 or 85% of a $950,000 budget. For 2017-18, it was also 85%: $2.24 million spent out of an actual budget of $2.64 million.
