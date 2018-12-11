SEBRING — The Clerk of the Courts sent some funds back to the Board of County Commission this month.
An infrastructure project to remodel and improve the work area for the Clerk’s Information Technology Department finished early, so funds went back to the County Commission’s fiscal year 2017-18 budget.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck offered congratulations to Thomas Haralson Jr., IT director for the Highlands County Clerk of the Courts Office. Haralson said the county’s Facilities Staff deserve the credit for finishing the remodel job so quickly.
The budget amendment approved last week adjusted the rollover amount for two projects for the Clerk of Courts — Project 16069 Clerk Remodel and Project 14033 Technology Infrastructure Improvements — to put $2,645 back in the previous fiscal year budget.
Deputy Clerk of the Courts Jerome Kaszubowski said the IT department still has the same space, but the remodel was to fulfill four basic goals for the documents recording, data processing and IT areas of the Clerk’s Office.
1. Security
The Clerk wanted to get the IT department and its related equipment away from the front counters and public areas and back behind locked doors, for general security, Kaszubowski said.
2. Access
By moving IT to the back of the office, recording and other customer-intensive services could move forward toward the front counters, Kaszubowski said. It would give members of the public better access to the services they use most.
3. Workflow
Rearranging the seating would allow members of the same departments to sit close together, Kaszubowski said, which would help them to work closer together on projects.
3. Space management
Many of the paper files have been digitized, Kaszubowski said. Those boxes and file cabinets have now been moved out, making room for desks and workstations.
Because there’s not as much unnecessary stuff, there’s more office space, Kaszubowski said.
There are still a few things to tweak, Kaszubowski said, but essentially the work is complete, and paid for under the previous fiscal year. On paper, it saves some money for the current fiscal year, and the budget amendment clears up some mathematical shuffling that would take place otherwise.
Plus, the IT department is now in one place and able to work more efficiently.
Previously, Haralson has noted that IT makes sure access to county data, whether to other government offices or to members of the public, stays smooth. The workload is intangible, but considerable, he said.
Working together in closer proximity may help his team handle those requests faster and have time to make more upgrades.
