AVON PARK – A revamped Avon Park Red Devil offense and defense due to injuries showed moments of great potential that they were unable to sustain with much consistency as the Clewiston Tigers beat the Red Devils by a score of 43-0 on Friday night at Cane Field.
Avon Park played without second-year head coach Jerry Hudnell, who suffered a stroke two weeks ago and is still recovering.
“We made a lot of changes,” said Avon Park interim head coach Lee Albritton. “A lot of it was due to a lot of injuries, basically our entire offensive line was different tonight except our center.”
Maybe one of the bright spots behind a make-shift offensive line was freshman quarterback Ja”Marion Davis, who was handed the starting role this past week.
Albritton noted that they saw some good things in Davis working up to the game against Clewiston and started to plug him in more.
“We had quite a few mistakes tonight,” said Albritton. “But that was on a week’s work trying to get him to learn the playbook and the offensive line to learn their assignments. He has a great arm, Coach Jackson is working with him on his technique to tweak a couple of things, but by the end of the year, I think he will be something special. Best thing about him is that he is a freshman and we got him for four years.”
As for the game, Albritton probably put it best in that the Red Devils pretty much killed themselves. Turnovers and penalties that stalled drives all led to Clewiston’s touchdowns.
On Avon Park’s first possession, two runs for 15 yards and a first down, Davis completes a pass for 10 yards, first down, fumbled and recovered by Clewiston, which they later convert to a touchdown, 7-0 Tigers.
Second Avon Park possession, muffed snapped and a false-start penalty, the Red Devils end up punting and Clewiston later scores a touchdown, both runs of 34 and 14 yards by Jaivus Chavers, Tigers up 14-0.
Third possession, third and short, Avon Park is called for holding and next play a halfback pass attempt is intercepted. Clewiston scores on a 30-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, Tigers lead 21-0.
Fourth possession, lost fumble that turned into a 7-yard touchdown run by Chavers made the score 29-0. Even when things went bad for Clewiston, like muffing the snap for the extra point, they ran it in for two.
The play that capsulized the whole night for the Red Devils occurred near the end of the first half. Hunter Vanderpool recovers a Tiger fumble and rumbles to Clewiston’s 20, the good; he is stripped of the ball and recovered by Clewiston on the 19, the bad; Clewiston scores on the next play on an 81-yard pass down the right sideline for 36-0 lead at the half.
The Tiger scored once more in the second half on a 43-yard pass to make the final score 43-0.
Despite that, the Red Devils did not quit, Kevin Young led Avon Park with 65 yards on 8 carries, including a 50-yard scamper late in the game. Davis showed composure behind a makeshift line that gave him little time, Vanderpool gained 24 yards on 6 carries.
The Red Devil defense gave up 267 passing yards as they continue to learn assignments, but they held Clewiston to a respectable 123 yards on the ground on 25 carries.
And though there were complaints about the officials calling excessive penalties on the Red Devils and honestly it seemed like that, Clewiston was flagged eight times for 90 yards compared to Avon Park’s seven times for 55 yards.
“The bright spot in all of this was I heard the kids talking on the sideline and they came to the realization that what we are trying to do in practice and how we are pushing them,” said Albritton. “They know that they have to start practicing harder and working harder in the weight room and take everything that we as coaches are trying to tell them and use it. We are young, but we have a lot of talent and we are just on the cusp of doing something great, they just don’t realize it.”
Avon Park plays at home on Friday night against Jordan Christian Prep at Joe Franza Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.