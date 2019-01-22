In the last few weeks I have found myself more and more musically invested. I have been playing the ukulele, listening to different mixes of music and investing more and more time in finding just the right tunes to match my vibe.
This has led me to meet others who are interested in music. I have several friends who I like to jam with occasionally. During one of these jam sessions the idea of how musicians and songwriters create songs that are popular instantaneously came up. After clicking around the internet we stumbled upon an article that listed popular cliches used by Katy Perry.
This was a list of 200 plus phrases that appeared on just one of Katy Perry’s albums. With phrases such as ‘bring the beat back’ and ‘I wanna be your lover’ you get the idea of where we are headed as far as popular music goes.
The idea of cliches is to be relatable. Usually it is about something heart wrenching. These are things that songwriters might use to hook the listeners. To make listeners think ‘wow this celebrity, who I most likely share no aspects of life with, has the same issues as I do’.
However, we can all agree that cliches are played out. Right? After all, most writers (of any kind) are told to avoid cliches and to create original content instead. But what if cliches were actually kind of important to music?
Music is about creating something new and interesting that people are going to remember. So something that I find to be quite fitting about cliches is that at some point anything that is currently considered a cliche was in its beginning a new and fresh idea. However, due to overuse, they have come to be regarded as having little meaning, hence their ability to be applied in any number of situations and still make sense. Kind of.
This means that using cliches to make a new hit song is kind of like mixing both current and old styles of music together to create something new. This would also make cliches quite important to the musical creation process.
I’m sure that if you even think for a few minutes you can think of some sort of cliche you may have even heard today. If you haven’t, I’m sure you’ll notice at least a few after reading this. Personally, I do not find this to be a bad thing. It’s more like a fun little Easter egg hunt, except the eggs are musical phrases.
Some people appreciate musical cliches so much that they actually have dedicated favorites and explanations for their selections. People even differentiate between what kind of musical cliches they are discussing. For instance, there are cliches in music theory, which is more classical, as well as lyrical cliches, which are more modern. Whatever kind of music you listen to, you will undoubtedly be able to identify at least a few cliches used whether they by lyrical or instrumental.
