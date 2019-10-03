I agree with Bud Morgan's guest column in the Sept. 25, 2019 issue of the Highlands News-Sun concerning human caused climate change. I applaud the courage and determination of Greta Thunberg and young people everywhere who are standing up to the climate change deniers. The Dust Bowl of the '30s was entirely human caused.
Humans have been burning fossil fuels 24/7 since the year 1630. Carbon molecules readily bond with oxygen molecules which makes C02 in the atmosphere hence creating the "Greenhouse Effect" Because of this tornadoes and hurricanes have become more frequent and powerful which scientists have warned us about for decades now because of burning fossil fuels. Each car and truck spews tons of carbon into the atmosphere.
Southeast Texas is rapidly becoming uninhabitable (for one example) weary residents tired of flooding will not be coming back. The Southwest U.S.A. is virtually out of water. Glaciers are rapidly disappearing. Earth is too tiny for the onslaught of 9 billion people.
I have arthritis but walking and bicycling are my transportation means.
A recent British documentary indicated that oil may be gone in about three decades.
Bears are not intruding on us but we are on them, destroying their habitats. Birds are disappearing by the billions because of human-caused habitat destruction.
Neil deGrasse Tyson said you will be dealing with the effects of human-caused climate change whether you believe in it or not.
Jerry Nargelovic
Sebring
The Dust Bowl was the result of changes is rain fall. Rain fall that humans had nothing to do with. A natural change by Mother Nature. Mankind must adapt but they are not the cause. A misplaced guilt trip is still a trip.
