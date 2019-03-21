Recently there have been several articles concerning religion in politics. Some say that the Constitution is based on Judeo-Christian values and some say that the Constitution has absolutely nothing to do with religion.
Due to the climate in Washington at this moment, I will say, and I quote, "And the truth is, it's going to take all of us standing together in solidarity, with the resolve that comes from our belief in equality, our thirst for justice, and our compassion for the least among us."
Enough said.
Judith Eckstein
Sebring
