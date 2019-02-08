In Monday action in Lake Placid senior softball at the Highlands Sports Complex, Conley Insurance squeezed out a 10-9 win over Lake Placid Marine.
Pacing The Insurers was Ron Kilburn with a single, double, and triple. Richard Rivera Ortiz and Greg Enven hit homers to keep The Mariners in the game.
Co-leader Central Security also won a tight game with a 17-14 triumph over Seminole Tire.
Owner Dana Hurlbut and Jim Radcliff (two doubles) had four hits each for The Securitymen. Pat Lowe had four hits and Paul Marcellus slugged a home run for The ‘Noles.
863 Bar & Grill knocked off Miller Air 20-10. Bill Scrase (triple), Don Cunningham (double), and Bob Fox notched four hits apiece of The Barmen. Cisco Hernandez, Norm Grubbs, and Ed Engler had three hits each for Miller.
Wednesdays games witnessed a shift in the league standings. Conley Insurance (8-1) took sole possession of first place with a 20-13 victory over 863 Bar & Grill (5-4).
Ellis Howard was the hitting star for The Insurers with a grand slam homer, two doubles, and a triple. Ron Kilburn also went deep, with winning pitcher Charlie Quinn (double) and “Wild Bill” DeStefano (double) joining Howard in The Four Hit Club.
Bill Scrase (grand slam homer), Gary Tankersley, and Chet Johnson (triple) each logged four hits for The Barmen.
Rookie Jim Stanton slashed a walk-off hit to score the tying and winning runs as Miller Air (2-7) upset Central Security (7-2) in a 13-12 thriller.
Cisco Hernandez and Norm Grubbs added home runs and Paul Brand had four hits for The Airmen.
The trio of 88-year-old Doran Quigg, Richard Rucker, and Jim Friend each tallied three hits for The Securitymen, who tumbled into second place with the defeat.
Lake Placid Marine (3-6) defeated Seminole Tire (2-7) 17-14. The trio of Bill Gallagher, Ted Griffith, and Bill Todd each had a trio of hits for The Mariners. Phil Lucas, Jeff Stanley, and Gary Vizioli had four hits apiece for The ‘Noles.
