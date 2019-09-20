Back in the days when our media options were limited, it was easier to get a message across.
When we got all our news from a newspaper a two, a handful of television channels or a favorite radio station, it was impossible to avoid stories we didn’t like, but needed to hear.
Today, with unlimited sources of information, accurate or otherwise, we can focus on messages that reinforce our own beliefs and prejudices.
But some realities can’t be avoided, some stories we need to hear for our own good, and like it or not, we’re responsible for our reaction.
Suicide is one of the realities we have to face.
Turn as many pages or channels, click whatever links you like, and sooner or later, despite your best efforts to avoid the issue, the suicide of a friend, relative or acquaintance is going to intrude on your self-created “reality.”
“We can no longer bury our heads in the sand about suicide in our communities. Suicide can happen to anyone regardless of their age, gender, ethnicity, or socio-economic status,” said Wendy Shifflet, a program therapist at Tri Valley Health Systems in McCook, Nebraska.
The second annual Project 65 benefit concert takes place Saturday on The Circle in Sebring. It is a benefit designed to raise awareness and prevention of suicide in veterans and first responders.
Veterans 1st, one of Highlands County nonprofit organizations, shares that every 65 minutes, a life is lost too soon. That life is of one of our brave military veterans who has taken their own life. Nationally, 22 veterans a day will commit suicide. Add to that the life of an active duty soldier.
This year Project 65 is also bringing awareness to law enforcement officers, and first responders. In the state of Florida, law enforcement officers have the third highest rate of suicide in the country. First responders have a 20% greater chance of committing suicide than the general public.
Project 65 takes the funds raised and helps veterans, law enforcement officers, and first responders in several different ways. One of those ways is help in providing mental care when they can’t receive it through the VA or on their own.
Saturday’s event runs from 11 am. to 6 p.m.
Suicide affects walks of all life. It is the second leading cause of death for people 10 to 34 years of age, the fourth leading cause among people 35 to 54, and the eighth leading cause among people 55 to 64 years of age.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death for all ages in the United States, responsible for nearly 45,000 deaths in 2016, approximately one every 12 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an average of 129 deaths by suicide occur per day, and there are an estimated 1.4 million suicide attempts per year.
Often lost in the gun debate is the fact that the person most likely to be killed by a gun is the owner. Two-thirds of gun deaths are suicides, and many mass shooters have suicide or suicide-by-cop in mind when they start their rampage.
Don’t flip the channel, turn the page or click a different link if the subject of suicide comes up.
If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
An editorial revised from the McCook (Nebraska) Daily Gazette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Cherry pick information and then forget some other. It makes no difference who said this first, but reads it last. "There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.