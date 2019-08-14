The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of August gives anglers a weak full moon phase due to the moon being almost at the furthest orbit point from earth—lunar apogee. And the weather forecast predicts significant cloud-cover throughout the night, essentially blocking most of the full moon and reducing its effect on fish to that of a first quarter moon.
All fishing factors considered, anglers can expect, if the weather forecast holds true, a major fishing period during the midday hours and a minor period during the sunset hours…and perhaps a second minor period during the midnight hours.
It also should be noted that during extended prevailing overcast days, that lakes suffer the most during the hot summer months. Without days of dominate bright sunlight, the production of dissolved oxygen in lakes drops considerably, especially in the high turbidity tannic water lakes, such as Istokpoga, Josephine, or any lakes with depths under twelve feet.
Low dissolved oxygen levels means bass and panfish feeding activity slows down or ceases altogether. If a lake has depths greater than twelve feet, you can expect fish to be in that general area. Typically fish will hold at depths of twelve to eighteen feet when surface water temperatures average in the low ninety degree range. If your fishing lake does not have adequate depth, expect the fish to enter a stressed state, eating only occasionally, just enough to remain alive while they lose weight. Water temps need to be under eight-six degrees on the surface for fish to feed at depths of two to ten feet.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Friday during the midday and sunset hours. The midnight bite won’t be very good unless the weather forecast is incorrect and the moon shines brightly.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 12:58 p.m. and solar noon occurs at 1:30 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and will decrease in rating to a 4 rating by the weekend.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 7:51 p.m. and the sunset at 8:04 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 5 from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period will remain centered on the sunset period but will decrease in rating as the moonrise period advances into the evening forty minutes daily. The overhead full moon will have a significant cloud-cover blocking the majority of its light ‘if’ the weather forecast is correct. So I will list the full moon period as a minor period, otherwise it would be listed as one of the major periods. I expect a 4-rating at best from 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. for the next three days.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 14-17 weak full moon, Aug. 27-Sept. 2 super new moon, Sept. 12-16 weak full moon, 26-30 strong new moon, Oct. 11-15 full moon, 25-30 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour summer charter for $250.00 for up to three anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.27 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure’s four gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 9 inches flowing a combined 750 cubic feet per second. Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Lightning is a real threat: During the rainy season lightning is a real threat, therefore anglers should formulate an escape plan when fishing during the afternoon and evening hours. Weather apps for smart phones are always very beneficial in providing an alert thirty minutes before a weather system enters your location. Anglers should be able to get off the lake and into a vehicle within five to ten minutes. Do not take cover under trees or tents. If you get caught on the lake as lightning starts, lay lower than your main motor. And it’s essential that you have a working fire extinguisher on board.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.