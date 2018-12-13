SEBRING — Clear headlights are vital to safety, and aged headlights should be replaced or cleaned. Cloudy or yellowed headlights can reduce lighting by more than 80 percent, according to new test results from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
“Headlights are a crucial safety feature,” Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, said. “Not only do they make it so drivers can see the road, they also allow other drivers to see you. They should be bright enough to give drivers a good field of visibility at night and aimed correctly so they don’t hamper other drivers.”
AAA compared the light output from 11-year-old headlights and new headlights, and their study found that aged headlights only generate approximately 20 percent of the light that new headlights produce.
When headlights are deteriorated, what can drivers do?
• AAA recommends replacing headlights with original equipment manufacturer parts, because it can restore light output back to 100 percent.
• Aftermarket parts rank a close second, restoring light output between 83 to 90 percent, according to AAA. However, aftermarket parts often produce glare for oncoming traffic and don’t always meet requirements for light intensity.
• Professional and do-it-yourself restoration provide less benefit than replacement, the study from AAA states. Some users find that products marketed to restore headlights are not effective. Even when the restoration is successful, light output only increases to 70 percent of the original light output. Restored headlights produce more glare than is acceptable, according to Department of Transportation criteria, the study found.
“In some states, motorists can be ticketed for headlights that significantly reduce visibility,” Matt Nasworthy, Florida Public Affairs director for AAA, said.
“Yes, drivers can be cited for headlights that are too dim or inoperable, which would fall under the improper or inoperable vehicle statute (F.S. 316.610),” Cmdr. Curtis Hart, with the Sebring Police Department, said.
“Also, per state statute (F.S. 316.217) drivers are required to display headlights during the times between sunset and sunrise to include twilight hours, and during rain, fog or smoke conditions,” Hart said.
Florida statute mandates several other requirements concerning headlights. Statutes “indicates the color must be white and the placement of an object that may change the color or something that may impede the illumination is prohibited,” Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said.
“It is also important to think about what other drivers can see,” Dressel said. “At dusk, for example, your headlights may not be providing you with much benefit, but they do make it much easier for other drivers to see your car. The ground gets dark more quickly than the sky, so if you are having trouble seeing cars without their headlights on, that means they can’t see you either.”
“The moment vehicle manufacturers created automatic headlight sensors is when drivers stopped considering they are not working on foggy or low light days when they are most necessary,” Fansler said.
“It’s always a good idea to use your vehicles lighting features during times of low visibility, not only to assist the drivers but also to help other drivers on the road to see you,” Hart said. “Most newer vehicles are equipped with daytime running lamps, which I would advise drivers to turn on as an added safety feature while driving at any time of the day.”
“Drivers assume since they can see everyone else, they can obviously be seen as well,” Fansler said. “This is proven wrong over and over again, especially on white and grey colored vehicles that blend into the landscape. Use the headlights. Use them daily. Get in the habit of being seen. I want to be as safe as possible. If that means the inconvenience of taking a nano-second to turn my headlights on, I think it may be worth it.”
“Also, drivers need to remember the law requires you to turn on your headlights whenever it is raining, so when you turn on your wipers, turn on your headlights, too (but not your flashers. Those are only for stopped vehicles or vehicles in a funeral procession),” Dressel said.
Replace or restore headlights that are cloudy or yellow, and turn on those headlights any time that visibility is low.
