SEBRING — Preventing homelessness requires consistent contact and counseling of homeless to help them move toward renting a home.
It also requires funding, said Brenda Gray with the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless, and there’s a lot out there in grants for agencies that do a good job of tracking how many homeless persons they help and how many are in a given area.
That’s what she told community leaders and homelessness prevention advocates at a round table discussion last week about the issue. She also said it’s crucial all the non-profit and local government agencies coordinate their efforts with the Coalition, especially with data, so that federal and state funds will flow to the county for the number of people who really need it.
The Heartland Coalition serves as the lead agency in a six-county area — Highlands, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry and Okeechobee — assigned by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to organize inter-agency operations to prevent local homelessness.
“The goal is to make homelessness brief, one-time and nonrecurring,” Gray said.
It happens through three programs: Homeless prevention, repid rehousing and supportive housing.
Homelessness often starts when a financially strapped person or household can pay all the monthly bills except rent, or the mortgage.
They may be fine until an emergency cost comes along, like a car repair, Gray said. Then they get behind on those payments.
Prevention grants help with that, she said. Residents can apply if they stand to lose their residence in 14 days, don’t have another place to go and don’t have the money to secure permanent housing, such as the first and last month rent payments and damage deposit on a new apartment.
This has to be done with a year lease, at least, so short-term help like transitional housing is not eligible, Gray said.
Rapid rehousing is for those already living on the streets, sleeping in places not meant for human habitation — cars, parks or abandoned buildings — are in emergency shelters or a hotel/motel paid for by a third party.
This also applies to people who have been released from a 90-day or less stay at an institution, such as a jail or hospital, and who have previously lived on the streets or in an emergency shelter.
Permanent supportive housing is for those with a documented disability, Gray said, whether physical or mental. They also have to have been homeless for some time.
Right now, the Coalition receives two grants from the state of Florida — Emergency Solution Grant and the Challenge Grant — and the Permanent Supportive Housing Grant from HUD.
They have had the following effect, Gray said:
- Emergency Solution Grant, in Fiscal Year 2016-17, served more than 136 families for a total of $258,455, has 260 families being helped with $219,743 and has an application pending for $330,416.
- The Challenge Grant, in 2016-17, served 88 families with more than $150,500, has 82 families served now with $55,296 and has a grant pending for $110,591.
- Permanent Supportive Housing Grant currently is serving 17 families with $119,654.
One of the most important elements of coordinating with the Coalition, Gray said, is the management information system — a tracker to tally how many homeless people are in the county seeking or needing assistance.
When she heard from other presenters at the round table meeting, she said the Coalition had yet to encounter an unaccompanied youth, yet others — especially the Highlands County School District — had several on their books.
That’s a gap to close, she said.
“We need to get together with you who have (them), so we can help them,” Gray said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.