The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of January gives anglers the super full moon and a strong cold front, both arriving today. Anglers therefore will be challenged by two opposing fishing-factors.
A super full moon which always produces faster metabolism speeds in all living beings, will be overpowered by a weather condition which starts this morning with a strong low pressure system driven by a strong southern wind, only to be countered by a strong high pressure system cold front producing a conflicting slow metabolism speed.
As I have always stated; severe weather changes always trump solar and lunar fishing factors. Essentially, the elevated energy levels caused by the super full moon will cause fish to become aggressive as the ionosphere builds daily energy bursts, but a serious cold front will act as a binder on the release of this energy, causing a stressed physical state.
The end result in the world of fish, will be a four to five feed rating instead of an eight to nine rating — perhaps, maybe, maybe not. Trying to stay optimistic. All bets are off.
One fact for sure will be…if fish need to feed, they’ll wait for the warmest water temperatures of the day to hunt for food. And I am willing to wager it will be a snack instead of a full meal.
So might I suggest using a short, fat, and heavy-action during slow retrieve type bait, Carolina-rigged in order to keep it down along the lake bottom where the warmer temperatures will be until the cold surface water descends tonight and Monday.
More bad news: This current full moon has no nighttime cloud-cover, which always reduces any potential feeding fish during the daytime. Throw in the active bass spawning going on currently and finding a hungry bass will be very challenging.
Best Fishing Days: Fish have been feeding every three days over the past month, and with the current cold front I expect this to feeding trend to extend to a four day feeding pattern — doesn’t mean no fish will feed on the three days in between, just that once a fish feeds, they’re metabolism speed will not require food for the duration of four days.
So the next cold front (slow-moving longer-duration almost-freezing front) is forecasted to arrive Thursday afternoon so Wednesday night-Thursday morning will be the next better fishing period.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon underfoot period occur at 12:07 p.m. and solar noon at 12:37 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 3-5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period move later into the warmer water period (2-5 p.m.) of the day and will remain there regardless of what the moon does.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon-rise occurs at 5:36 p.m. and the sunset at 5:57 p.m. and water temperatures will be four to five degrees warmer than during the sunrise period. Therefore a feed rating intensity of 3-4 will occur from 4-6 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 20-23 super full moon, February 2-6 new moon, 17-21 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour winter charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and weather protection provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.19 feet above sea level, which is 4-5 inches below the seasonal-annual high level of 39.50”. The minimum level currently is 38.50’. Saturday at 4 a.m. one S68 spillway gate is open 1.5 feet and flowing 80 cubic feet per second to meet agricultural water permit agreements.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
