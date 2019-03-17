The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of March gives anglers another cold front during the better fishing days of the month, again — for the past three months the weather pattern has produce an negative weather event during the monthly prime periods.
So let’s start with the good news. The moon arrives closest to earth on Tuesday and the full moon on Wednesday, so you can expect a super full moon affect.
And now the bad news. A slow moving, a 15-degree drop cold front, is currently arriving and will slowly drop water temperatures from the mid-to-lower seventy degree range to the mid-to-upper sixty degree range by the time the full moon occurs during the midweek.
Since the front is moving slow the temperature-drop will be gradual enough to ‘not greatly affect’ the current feeding pattern. Instead of fish feeding every two to three days, they’ll feed every third day and instead of feeding for three hours heavily, they’ll feed ninety minutes and eat only half as much as they would otherwise.
Also sine the full moon will be strong, the majority of fish populations will be feeding all at the same time, which will be during the midnight and midday hours. And since cloud-cover is forecast to be heavy until Wednesday night, I expect the midday period to be better than the midnight period until the second half of this week.
It should be noted that a moderate to strong north wind will prevail during the first half of this week. So expect white caps to go with the rain until Thursday when ideal wind speeds return.
Best Fishing Days: Since the weather forecast is predicting significant cloud-cover during the first half of the full moon fishing week, I predict daytime anglers will experience the best days on the water Monday and Tuesday. Then after the cold front finally passes through the state, Thursday midnight and midday periods will be good. Saturday will be above average also.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 10:31 a.m. and solar noon at 1:32 p.m. Therefore there will be a feed intensity rating of 5-7 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The amount of cloud-cover during the night will determine which rating occurs during the midday hours—5-rating if the moon shines bright at midnight. Daily this period moves later by an hour and until Thursday the rating will increase daily by a half number
Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon-rise occurs at 4:03 p.m. and the sunset at 7:35 p.m. Therefore there will be a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 4-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour. I don’t expect the rating to increase much until the midweek when this period harmonizes with the sunset, creating a 5-6 rating.
Also, starting Tuesday morning the moon-set will occur at 6:40 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:31 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating in the 4-5 range from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and the rating might increase by one number.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 18-23 full moon, April 2-8 new moon, and16-21 full moon, May 1-6 new moon, and 15-20 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and raingear provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.20 feet above sea level, which is below the current high-level of 39.50”. The minimum low-level currently is 38.50’. S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates closed
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season has started. Expect to see bigger males forcing smaller males from lakes and rivers and into smaller water bodies and even your swimming pools, for the next four months.
Do Not Feed Alligators. Do Not Get Close For A Better Picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator, if you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities, who will have licensed professionals relocate this dangerous predator. Like the threat of a mother bear when she’s protecting her cubs, so too is the unpredictable attack of a male Florida gator during mating season.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.