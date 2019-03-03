The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of March gives anglers a new moon in lunar apogee and a major cold front arriving at the same time. When a new moon is furthest from earth in its twenty-eight day orbit cycle, the effects the moon has on the sun’s energy is at its weakest level or rate. Therefore anglers can expect a very poor new moon phase this month.
The good news is….there will be an excellent pre-front feeding frenzy since water temperatures are currently within the ideal feeding range of seventy to eight-two degrees. However this cold front is moving slowly and the timing and production of a pre-front feeding migration is not certain—from my desk on Saturday morning at 4 a.m.
I’ll go out on the dreaded plank, and predict fish feed during the sharp atmospheric pressure drop this evening and again Monday during the same moon-set-sunset period.
After the cold front period of Tuesday through Thursday (if fish feed it will be during the solar noon at 12:37 p.m.) the daily overhead period will likely become the trigger for feeding activity. Friday and Saturday’s overhead period occurs between 2-4 p.m. which is also the ‘high water-temperature period’ of the day.
Best Fishing Days: The ‘new moon week’ starts today--since the new moon arrives Wednesday--and ends Saturday. And the cold front arrives Monday night and exits the state Thursday night. Therefore I predict better-than-average fishing today- Monday and Friday-Saturday.
When there’s a dramatic water temperature drop, anglers should consider downsizing their bait. I prefer a bait just long enough to fit on a 5/0 hook but have a very fat girth.
The goal is to produce heavy-action during a very slow retrieve. Also using the Carolina rigging keeps the bait low along the bottom, where fish take cover when waiting for swim bladders to adjust. The trick is to find the correct depth which fish adjust to as temperatures drop and pressure climbs in a high-pressure cold-front condition.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon will be overhead at 10:33 a.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 9-11:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes. Monday’s overhead period ‘could produce’ well due to the pre-front condition. It will all depend on the arrival timing of the cold front.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon-set occurs at 4:02 p.m. and the sunset at 6:27 p.m. and the barometric pressure will drop by 0.20 In Hg from 1-6 p.m. Therefore fish will be adjusting downward, moving out from shoreline vegetation to 8-12 feet of depth. This weather phenomenon could cause this period to be the major feeding period of the day.
It should be noted that Monday from 4-7 p.m. a strong westerly wind will arrive. And if this does in fact occur, a pre-front condition ‘could occur’ instead of during the morning major fishing period. It all depends on the speed of the arriving cold front.
Fishing Weather Note: Normally, a ‘pre-front feeding frenzy’ occurs when barometric pressure dramatically changes up or down—depending on weather it’s a cold front (upward barometer) or warm front (downward barometer). However when there’s a slow moving weather system this is not always the case. In this case the wind-change factor acts as a trigger instead of pressure change.
Wind-Change causes the lake’s food-chain to move in the direction of the wind. This triggers opportunistic feeding as fish relocate, starting from the smallest fish feeding first then to the largest fish feeding last.
Fishing Fact: For daytime anglers, a weak new moon in orbit apogee, is still better fishing than a super full moon shinning bright with no cloud-cover. And a major cold front occurring during either of these lunar events drops daily feeding-migration numbers in half at the very least.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 3-7 new moon, and 18-23 full moon, April 2-8 new moon, and16-21 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour winter charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and raingear provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.30 feet above sea level, which is below the current high-level of 39.50”. The minimum low-level currently is 38.50’.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) Two gates are open 0.20 feet and flowing 230 cubic feet per second to meet agricultural water permit agreements and to stay on the seasonal water management schedule.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options, from beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
