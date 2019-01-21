We all know Florida doesn’t really have a real winter. However, every once in a while this season we find ourselves waking up to temperatures in the low 40s or even high 30s. Four months ago we were griping that it was too hot, and now we can’t stand that our Sunshine State is finally participating in the cooler weather. There is a bright side, though. Studies have shown that the chillier days can actually be better for us. So if this season isn’t for you, keep these benefits in mind.
During the warmer days, our bodies use more glucose, which our brain needs to function. On cooler days, without that added drain, our brains function more clearly and efficiently, so tackling bigger cognitive projects is a good idea. In the meantime, our bodies are working harder to maintain our core temperature, which burns more calories than warmer months.
Take a brisk walk outside and get that blood pumping. If you suffer from outdoor allergies, now is a great time because there is less pollen in the air and thus less to bother your sinuses. That cooler air also lowers inflammation in our bodies by naturally keeping us cool.
When it’s time for bed, we’ll actually sleep a little better than warmer months. And while you’re sleeping in the cold, your body is better able to fight off infections. Our immune system is triggered by cold, so even though we’re in the middle of flu season, your immunities are increasing to stave everything off.
So while some of us might be suffering in these first couple months of the year, it’s not in vain. While mildly uncomfortable, our bodies are benefiting from the weather. Our heart muscles are growing stronger, or blood is flowing harder, and our bodies are working overtime to ensure we keep our health up. Keep these benefits in mind, the cold won’t last forever. We are in Florida, after all.
