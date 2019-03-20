The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of March gives anglers the arrival of a strong full moon today—lunar perigee occurred yesterday—and a prevailing cold northerly wind which will drop water temperatures enough to slow the effects of the strong full moon on causing feeding fish.
Tonight the weather forecast is predicting significant cloud-cover and last night cloud-cover prevailed, diminishing the light of the full moon enough to drop nighttime feed rates to normal low levels—3-range average. So therefore today and Thursday’s midday fishing will be much better than if clouds did not block the full moon.
All fishing factors considered, the latest cold front, rainfall and cloud-cover will greatly slow-down the normally strong full moon effect on feeding fish. However having said that, today’s full moon will be better than average during the midday hours. Cold temps however will cause fish to feed every third or fourth day, so fish will feed again on the weekend.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Saturday morning will produce better-than-average numbers. However since this full moon is very close to a “supper” status fishing the midday hours over the next three days should be fairly productive.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 12:28 p.m. and solar noon occurs at 1:33 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 7-8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and the rating diminishes one number until the weekend when it will normalize in the 5-6 range.
Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon-rise occurs at 7:24 p.m. and the sunset at 7:37 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 5-6 from 6-9 p.m. And the second minor period occurs during the moon-set at 7:24 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:30 a.m. which will create a 5-rating from 6:30-8:30 a.m. Both periods move later daily by an hour and the ratings will decline slightly to a 4-rating by the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 20-23 full moon, April 2-8 new moon, and16-21 full moon, May 1-6 new moon, and 15-20 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.33 feet above sea level, which is below the current high-level of 39.50”. The minimum low-level currently is 38.50’. S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates closed
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
