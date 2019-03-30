Kudos to the Highlands News-Sun for the much better sports page. A year ago I wrote a letter being critical of the paper for ignoring the athletic programs at South Florida State College. Remarking that the school has four sports programs that for the most part were not given any press in the local paper.
Granted we have three high schools and four middle schools with their various sports teams and they should get a lot of coverage.
I also mentioned that the college kids for the most part are not local and it would be great to give them some coverage so they could at least send home some press clippings of their exploits.
Well this year I have noticed a big uptick to the coverage. I have seen several women's softball scores and at least six or seven of the men's baseball games covered. I'm sure the athletes appreciate the coverage and the programs help to make the college a part of the community.
The school has four teams, a cross-country team, women's volleyball, women's softball and men's baseball team. All of these teams are scholarship athletes and the skill level is worth the public going to see. Go Panthers.
Good job, sports department.
Hal Graves
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.