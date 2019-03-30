Kudos to the Highlands News-Sun for the much better sports page. A year ago I wrote a letter being critical of the paper for ignoring the athletic programs at South Florida State College. Remarking that the school has four sports programs that for the most part were not given any press in the local paper.

Granted we have three high schools and four middle schools with their various sports teams and they should get a lot of coverage.

I also mentioned that the college kids for the most part are not local and it would be great to give them some coverage so they could at least send home some press clippings of their exploits.

Well this year I have noticed a big uptick to the coverage. I have seen several women's softball scores and at least six or seven of the men's baseball games covered. I'm sure the athletes appreciate the coverage and the programs help to make the college a part of the community.

The school has four teams, a cross-country team, women's volleyball, women's softball and men's baseball team. All of these teams are scholarship athletes and the skill level is worth the public going to see. Go Panthers.

Good job, sports department.

Hal Graves

Sebring

