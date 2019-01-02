HAINES CITY – The Avon Park Red Devils went back and forth with the Colonial Grenadiers. The Red Devils and Grenadiers were fighting for third place in the Wayne Gandy Christmas Tournament in Haines City on Saturday. Avon Park fought hard but came up short against Colonial. The Grenadiers eased past the Red Devils with a final score of 59-46.
“It was a little disappointing that we found out early this morning that a few of our players were not going to be in the game,” said Avon Park Coach Martin O’Hora on Saturday. “A few of them did not let the staff know ahead of time, so I am a little disappointed in them. The guys that did play tonight played hard from start to finish. Three games in a row, three days in a row is tough.”
Avon Park rallied to take the lead in the first period. The Grenadiers jumped into an early 4-0 lead. The Red Devils cut the deficit with a 3-pointer by Malcolm Dewberry. Kyron Martel rebounded for Avon Park giving the Red Devils a slight lead of 5-4 with 3:50 left in the first period. Dewberry and Rickey Lovette each added jump shots to extend Avon Park’s lead to 9-4. Colonial cut the deficit with a 3-pointer but Avon Park’s Dewberry answered with a shot off the glass at the buzzer. Avon Park had a lead of 11-7 at the end of the first period.
The Red Devils expanded their lead with a jump shot by Martel. Martel was fouled and sent to the line where he missed his first shot but made his second. A line violation gave Martel an extra shot that he made, giving Avon Park a 15-7 lead. Dewberry sank a 3-pointer and made one of two free throws. Dylan Page made a free throw, giving the Red Devils a 20-7 advantage. Colonial narrowed the deficit with three baskets. A technical foul sent Avon Park’s Page to the free throw line where he went two-for-two. Grenadiers’ Kevin Cruz made a layup and was fouled on the play. Cruz made a free throw cutting the deficit to 22-16. Dewberry was fouled and sent to the line for Avon Park where he made one of two shots. Travis Hill made a quick layup for the Red Devils furthering their lead to 25-16 at half time.
“I won the all tournament team award and it feels good, but I wish we could have won the game; it would have made it a lot better,” said Rickey Lovette. “I think we did well with only seven players. We are a young team. This tournament is a lot of fun and I enjoyed playing in it. I think we lost because we had too many turnovers and Colonial got hot. It is hard to stop a team when they get hot like that. I made the most points on my team tonight but I could not have done it without my teammates. I am thankful for them.”
Colonial came out strong in the second half. The Grenadiers cut the deficit to 25-21 and Avon Park’s Lovette extended the Red Devils lead to 27-21 with a bucket. Hill rebounded the ball for Avon Park and Lovette made an easy layup escalating the Red Devils lead to 31-26. Martel added a layup extending Avon Park’s lead to 33-28. Colonial went on a big run and made 15 points, claiming a 41-33 lead. MyKale Garrett and Dewberry each made baskets but the Grenadiers held their lead. Colonial had a 44-37 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Avon Park continued to fight in the fourth quarter. Colonial escalated their lead with a 3-pointer and a pair of jump shots, giving the Grenadiers a 51-37 lead. The Red Devils narrowed the deficit when Lovette made a couple of baskets and a free throw bringing the score to 51-42 with the Grenadiers still in the lead. Cruz sank a 3-pointer for Colonial. Avon Park’s Lovette made a jump shot and charged down the court to dunk the ball cutting the deficit to 54-46. Colonial added two more baskets and a free throw to defeat Avon Park 59-46.
“We played well in the first half,” said O’Hora. “Our game plan was to have them shoot from the outside and they were not shooting the ball well at all in the first half. They did shoot well in the second half though. We had to get out of our defense and we are a little worn down. They are a physical team and they shot the ball well. We have to get some rest. I am proud of how hard our kids fought tonight. With only seven guys it was a good team effort. We have a big game coming up against McKeel Academy we have to get ready for.”
The Avon Park Red Devils fought hard but came up short. Colonial claimed the third place position in the Wayne Gandy Christmas Tournament and Avon Park placed in fourth. This loss dropped Avon Park’s record to 7-3. The Red Devils will hit the road to play their Class 5A District 8 foes, the McKeel Academy Wildcats, on Tuesday, Jan. 8.
