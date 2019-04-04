Commercials just blast noise
After reading “Bring back the good old days,” March 30, I became aware that in addition to what the writer brought to light that even today’s TV commercials teach bad manners and behavior. For example, in a Buick commercial a mother has her son help bring in the groceries and says “oh look at my strong man” to which he indignantly responds “don’t patronize me.” Another is a teenage daughter hollering at her dad who is mowing the grass on a hot day to give her a ride to her friend’s house, and then demonstrates anger when he doesn’t. Then some little brat dumps a box of cereal on the supermarket floor and grandma rewards him with a tropical vacation where hopefully she will leave him.
I thought the purpose of commercials were [to be] informative instruments to encourage viewers to buy a specific product such as Diana Shore driving her Chevrolet through the USA, or Nestle’s dog Farfel telling you about how very good Nestle’s Quick is, and finally you wondered where the yellow went when you brushed your teeth with Pepsodent.
TV commercials blast noise disguised as background music, have some obnoxious pitchman selling a product for $19.99 and yes for an additional separate shipping and handling charge will send you another piece of Chinese made junk while leaving the viewer ignorant of what was even being sold afterwards.
So I’m all in with bringing back the good old days.
Jerry Wright
Avon Park
