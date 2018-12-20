SEBRING — Rows of street lights have not shined this season, or in fact several seasons, according to county officials.
The dark patch they’ve left on U.S. 27 along Lake Jackson has county commissioners concerned. Commissioner Greg Harris mentioned the matter on Tuesday during his end-of-meeting comments at the Highlands County Board of County Commission meeting.
“I just want to bring up the lighting on U.S. 27, especially around Lake Jackson, there. It’s very, very, very dark,” Harris said.
He said he understood that lights on the south end of the lake suffered damage during Hurricane Irma in 2017, and that the Florida Department of Transportation is in the process of repairing them.
“The subcontractors have been working on it, albeit slowly,” Harris said. “It is a dangerous situation, in my opinion.”
That’s especially true for employees of businesses open past sundown along that stretch of highway, he said. Harris suggested that the county should prompt the state agency to work faster on those repairs.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said County Engineer Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr. had had a phone conversation with FDOT officials that morning.
“Nothing really new,” Howerton said of the call to Nikesh “Nick” Patel, operations engineer with FDOT District 1 in Bartow. “We have almost daily conversations. It’s not even weekly anymore. (It’s) almost daily conversations on these lights.”
Howerton said he and Highlands County Traffic Operations crews plan to meet with FDOT officials next week, between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, to do a ride-through to make sure state officials recognize all the problems county crews have noticed.
“I’m not really sure that they’ve seen all the problems that we know are there,” Howerton said. “We are working on it and continuing to do so to get them on track and try to move it along.”
Howerton said Patel has given commitments to him to get the project moving along as quickly as possible.
Brian Rick, public information officer for FDOT District 1, said Wednesday that Irma dealt a severe blow, but nothing like that of Hurricane Michael, which has put a drain on infrastructure materials — metal poles, copper wire, light fixtures and electronics — to replace destroyed lights in the Florida Panhandle.
He said there is a recovery project on the way, scheduled for April 2019 and meant to last 125 days. It’s been a challenge getting those materials, Rick said, especially considering storm hits in other states.
“These storms do carry long-term consequences,” Rick said.
On Wednesday, Howerton told the Highlands News-Sun that another complication with the Sebring lights is that they weren’t up to maintenance when Irma hit. They had been maintained by the city of Sebring, and FDOT had asked the county to take them over, but Howerton told FDOT officials to make repairs to what was already damaged.
FDOT crews were rewiring the bad lights when Irma hit, Howerton said, so it’s tough for both the county and state to decipher what is hurricane damage and what was old wear and tear.
The two entities are trying to inspect them now, Howerton said, and get that straightened out. The affected section, he said, is from Highlands Avenue at Highlands Regional Medical Center to Flare Road. It involves 150 lights, with 20-30 of them out completely, as many as seven to 10 of them in a row in spots.
Harris said Tuesday it disturbed him to learn the project may still be “three months out” from completion.
“Yeah, I’ve put a lot of pressure on them,” Howerton told him Tuesday. “We’re moving that timeline up a little bit.”
He said the regular discussions with Patel and FDOT helps him put pressure on them, “’because it’s on me,’ type of thing.”
Harris also urged Howerton to see if FDOT needs any help from county crews, such as running conduit under the highway or pulling power cables through those tubes, to correct the safety situation as soon as possible.
Howerton said some of the lights have been out for more than a year, but with all the new lights being bright light-emitting diode lights, versus the old technology, that the inoperable lights are that much more noticeable.
As if to underscore the lighting concern, though none of the wrecks he referenced were attributed to poor overhead lighting or bad visibility, Commission Chair Jim Brooks used his end-of-meeting comments to caution county employees to drive safely during the holiday season.
“... ‘Merry Christmas, Happy New Year’ to all our staff. We appreciate you, and be safe. We’ve had, I think, four employees that have been involved in traffic accidents since Thanksgiving that weren’t their fault,” Brooks said. “Two of them were rear-ended, and one of them was head-on. So, please be safe, if you’re out there, and we’re glad that none of them were really seriously hurt.”
