SEBRING — Tuesday morning, before Highlands County Traffic Operations crews opened part of Panther Parkway, county commissioners asked about a signal at Scenic Highway.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said there were no plans for that, but told commissioners several motorists had been running through stop signs during construction. To underscore the point, motorists turning onto Panther Parkway from Scenic had close calls Tuesday evening after Traffic Operations crews opened a section of the divided road.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, crews repositioned signs that warned motorists from using Panther Parkway and set them up to block access to Sandlace Road, a frontage road will not connect directly to the parkway.
Road and Bridge crews will remove any pavement connections to Sandlace in the coming weeks. Both Howerton and Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green needed to redirect traffic to let Green’s crews do that work.
In addition, Howerton said, he needed motorists to get used to the new traffic pattern. They can turn left or right onto Panther Parkway from Scenic Highway but must watch for traffic coming from either direction.
Ten minutes into the change, a custom van turned right onto Panther Parkway in front of an oncoming maroon Ford sport utility vehicle.
Two minutes later, a white Hyundai SUV took a wide right turn and went the wrong way into the northbound lanes. Yells from Traffic Operations crews alerted the driver, who quickly backed up and found the correct lanes. Fortunately, no cars were coming in the north lanes at that time.
Howerton, who was on scene at the time, helped direct some of the outbound Scenic Highway traffic, letting motorists know of the changes.
He told commissioners that morning that he believes the intersection will need a signal eventually, but it will take more than just a post and mast arm.
Scenic Highway approaches Panther Parkway at an angle that makes a sharp correction just before the junction to a straight connection. Howerton said that adjustment will need to be made more obvious.
For that, the county will need to purchase more right of way from that corner, he said.
Sight lines will be an issue, too, he said. Motorists on Scenic won’t see a red light until they are almost on it. They will need warning signs, possibly with flashing lights, to alert them to the signal.
Currently, Howerton said, the Florida Department of Transportation is satisfied with the design and construction, and has signed off on it.
To make changes at that intersection in the future will take a cost and design analysis to see what will provide the best safety for the best operating costs, he said.
For now, he’s asking motorists coming out of Scenic Highway to be cautious.
He advises that same caution in the future for any other roads intersecting Panther Parkway where motorists will be able to cross over, once the whole road opens in early December.
