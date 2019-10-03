By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — An extensive hydrology study on Lake Jackson, which first got local approval five years ago, has yet to take place.
According to the project log, presented by County Administrator Randy Vosburg at Tuesday’s regular Board of County Commission meeting, the project has been rebid for the stream flow and global weather station monitors, because the bid came in too high.
Meanwhile, the Southwest Florida Water Management District and Highlands County have approved the bid to drill 10 wells in the lake’s watershed, to measure groundwater seepage.
That agreement is under review by County Attorney Joy Carmichael.
As for the entire project, SWFWMD (Swiftmud) is paying the lion’s share of the project’s $420,000 cost: $315,000, with the county and the city of Sebring splitting the remaining $105,000.
In 2014, then-Highlands County Lakes Manager Clell Ford said the watershed hydrology study would dig deeper into drainage and leakage suspicions. Lake Jackson was so low that it could be walked across in some spots in 2012.
It had already risen considerably when the county and city collaborated with Swiftmud on the study, and has maintained high water levels since then thanks to a wet summer in 2017, capped by a direct hit by Hurricane Irma, and heavy rain seasons since then.
Last year, Ford and Carl Cool, a former county engineer and administrator, said Lake Jackson is not just affected by rain, but water seepage. Finding the leak is the whole point of the study, they said.
The water district wants more data on how much water the lake gets, uses and loses, Ford said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley repeated desires he’d expressed in February 2018 and December 2018 about saving time or money and not doing the study at all.
Lake Jackson being, as he said, is “full as a tick.”
Vosburg warned that it would be better to have the data from the study, for the next time the county wants to ask Swiftmud to control Lake Jackson’s fluctuating water levels.
Vosburg also repeated a warning he’d given at meetings last year that Highlands County could pay a penalty to Swiftmud up to $40,000 for backing out, when the county had already paid $12,000 and the combined partnership payments at the time totaled $28,000.
Vosburg also warned Handley last year that with several other hydrology studies set up for other areas of Highlands, water management officials “would not look favorably upon us pulling out of this project.”
Besides, Vosburg felt certain the county would not have any obligation to provide or help fund infrastructure from just doing a study.
Based on those assurances and warnings, Handley conceded that it would be better to stay in the study.
However, on Tuesday, he still had concerns.
Vosburg agreed to look at the situation and report back at the Oct. 15 regular meeting.
“So we can vote against it,” Handley said.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks said Tuesday that he was the only one of the 2014 county commission who voted against the Lake Jackson hydrology study.
