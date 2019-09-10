Hurricane relief drop-off
SEBRING — Paul Horton, DMD, has partnered with Chen Dental to collect supplies for the people of the Bahamas to help them in their time of need. Horton’s office is a donation site and will be accepting donations during regular business hours. Bring your supplies in today (Tuesday). The donations will be directly transported to the Bahamas in partnership with Barbara McCall-St Louis’ efforts with the Ridge Area Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For a list of items needed, search paulhortondmd on Facebook.
Arc seeks volunteers
AVON PARK — Are you creative? Are you crafty? Do you have a few hours a month to invest in the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities? Ridge Area Arc has an opportunity for you. Arc is seeking volunteers for its art room. The consumers are very creative and love to work on masterpieces every day. Volunteers determine the hours they want to donate. A volunteer must pass a background check and needs to be friendly, outgoing, motivated and enthusiastic. Arc is at 4352 Independence St. in Avon Park. Call 863-452-1295 for more information on volunteering.
Heartland American-Israeli Initiative
SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII) will meet at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Chicane’s Restaurant, 3101 Golfview Road. Order lunch on your own off the menu. Guest speaker is Pastor Umar Mulinde of Gospel Life Church International. Bring a friend and hear his inspiring story.
Garden Club bus tour
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Founders Garden Club will be taking a bus tour of the Classic Caladium fields in Zolfo Springs on Thursday, Sept. 12. The tour will include an optional walking tour of the fields. On returning to Avon Park, there will be a tour of the operations center and gardens. Plants, bulbs and other gift items will be available for purchase. A catered lunch will be served for $15 for those who wish. The bus will leave the Classic Caladium facility at 8 a.m. This free tour is open to the public.
Inaugural Heartland Film Fest
SEBRING — The Florida Heartland Filmmakers present the Inaugural Florida Heartland Film Fest from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Champion For Children Circle Theatre, 202 Circle Park Drive in Sebring. Watch a host of exciting short films from multiple genres, from indie filmmakers from all over Florida including right here in Highlands County. There will be a red carpet event, featured local artists and much more. All proceeds go to Champion For Children. A minimum $5 donation is requested. Tickets and information are available at HeartlandFilmFest.eventbrite.com or send an email to HeartlandFilmmakers@gmail.com. After party at Mon Cirque Wine Bar.
