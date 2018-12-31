MONDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Jay & Patty 6:30-10:30 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Auxiliary New Year’s Party 5-8 p.m. $7. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — New Year’s Eve party & dinner 5 p.m. Phil’s Harmonics 7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Dart league 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Rocking New Year’s Eve Harley Archer 1-4 p.m. Entertainment by Almost Live 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Chicken cordon bleu dinner 2 p.m. $15. Music by Laura Patton. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — New Year’s Eve lounge closed at 5 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — New Year’s Eve at 8:30 p.m. $20 per person. Music by Ray Johnson. Open to the public. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — New Year’s Party! $28 dinner, midnight champagne and buffet. Cory & Brutus 8-midnight. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Shannon Reed. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — He said she said 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Shuffleboard scrambles 1:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Mary’s soup. New Year’s Eve. Teresa Lindsay 6-10 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
TUESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Open New Year’s Day 11 a.m. $2. Bloody Mary’s limited food. Food and drink specials 1-5 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — NO Queen of hearts. Christmas dinner 2-4 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — New Year’s Day, open all day. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — New Year’s Day. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — New Year’s carry-in dinner at noon. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
WEDNESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — We’re open, come on in! Ship, capt, crew 6 p.m. Tacos all day. Baby back ribs 4 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — SAL wings 4-6 p.m. Karaoke Ship, cap,aget p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Happy New Year! Entertainment by Wendy & Dennis Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid —Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Dinner canceled. Shuffleboard 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Food available at bar. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8:30-11 a.m. Orange Blossom pro shuffleboard tournaments 9 a.m. Intermediate line dancing 10-11:30 p.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Pinochle 1 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Highlands Shrine Club — Every Wednesday 8-10 a.m. coffee and donuts. 4th Wednesday each month dinner 6 p.m. Call 863-382-2208.
THURSDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Happy hour all day Sammy’s famous tacos Euchre 1:30 p.m. Trivia 5:30 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bingo 1:30 p.m. Bar poker 4 p.m. Lunch 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Food available at the bar. Bingo 6 p.m. Card game 6:15 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Intermediate/advanced line dancing 10-11:30 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Table shuffleboard 7 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Bingo happens every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Hope to see you there! Call 863-382-1554.
DAV Ridge Chapter 49 — Meets third Thursday every month at 3:30 p.m. at Veterans Service office, 7209 S. George Blvd. in Sebring. Call 609-510-1241.
Ridge Writers — Meets every Thursday in Lake Placid. Open to FWA members and nonmembers. All skill levels welcome. Call Forrest Steele at 863-243-1907 or Susan Dambrell at 863-464-0289.
Sebring Chapter Order of the Eastern Star No. 126 — Meets the first and third Thursday each month at 7 p.m. at the Sebring Masonic Lodge. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Call 863-835-0913.
FRIDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Cafe 11:30 a.m. Prime rib 4 p.m. Music 6-9 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Riders dinner prime rib 4-6 p.m. Music by Joyce Boivan 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Best pizza in town 5-7 p.m. Entertainment by Double Trouble 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bar poker 2:30 p.m. Line dancing 7 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Music by Allen 5:30-8:30 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Pot roast, potatoes, carrots, salad bar and desserts $11. Dance only $3. Music by Frank E 6:30-9:30 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Bridge 12:30 p.m. Ping pong 3:15 p.m. Moonlight shuffling 6 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Writers Roundtable — The FWA group Writers Roundtable meets 1-3 p.m. every Friday at the Avon Park Public Library. A topic oriented/discussion group. Must be 18. Contact Suzanna Crean at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Journal Plaza in Lake Placid — Free movie night first and third Friday each month at Journal Plaza. Music at 5:30 p.m. movie at 7:30 p.m. Good News Cafe will be open.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Auxiliary burgers 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — JROTC golf outing 8 a.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bar poker 4 p.m. Reuben. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 3-5 p.m. happy hour 3-7 p.m. Live band in back hall 6-9 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Food available at the bar. Omaha 1:30 p.m. Ballroom dancers. Music by Dan Patrick. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8:30-11 a.m. Ice cream shuffleboard 1:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Pancake breakfast the second Saturday of each month, 8-10 a.m. AYCE for $6. Call 863-382-1554.
Highlands Shrine Club — Flea market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shrine Slam breakfast two eggs, two sausages, two pancakes, OJ and coffee $5 every Saturday 8-10 a.m. On second Saturday of the month social at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m.
Journal Plaza Farmer’s Market in Lake Placid — Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music from 10 a.m. to noon. At the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid.
SUNDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — We’re open! Chips ahoy 3 p.m. Free dance lessons 3:30 p.m. Cafe 3-7 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Euchre 1:30 p.m. Left, right, center 3 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Sunday NFL football 1 p.m. Karaoke with Megasoundz. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 1:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Steak-O 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month 2 p.m. Bar poker 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Food available at the bar. Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar games 2:30 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Bar poker 1:30-3:30 p.m. Charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Hard Candy (band) — Playing at the Wild Hawg every Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
