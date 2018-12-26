THURSDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 4 p.m. Poker 1 p.m. Darts 6:45 p.m. Line dancing 7 p.m. Pizza 4:30-7 p.m. Pool 7 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Happy hour all day Sammy’s famous tacos Euchre 1:30 p.m. Trivia 5:30 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Thirsty Thursday all day. Wild card bar poker 4-6 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Food 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bingo 1:30 p.m. Bar poker 4 p.m. Lunch 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Euchre 1 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Jackpot 6 p.m. Wings and taters. happy hour 3-6 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Frank E. Jackpot 8 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. Moose cafe 5 p.m. mystery meal. Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Intermediate/advanced line dancing 10-11:30 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Rib dinner $8 from 4 p.m. till gone. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. 50/50. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Bingo happens every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Hope to see you there! Call 863-382-1554.
DAV Ridge Chapter 49 — Meets third Thursday every month at 3:30 p.m. at Veterans Service office, 7209 S. George Blvd. in Sebring. Call 609-510-1241.
Ridge Writers — Meets every Thursday in Lake Placid. Open to FWA members and nonmembers. All skill levels welcome. Call Forrest Steele at 863-243-1907 or Susan Dambrell at 863-464-0289.
Sebring Chapter Order of the Eastern Star No. 126 — Meets the first and third Thursday each month at 7 p.m. at the Sebring Masonic Lodge. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Call 863-835-0913.
FRIDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Dan Patrick 6-9 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Auxiliary dinner meatloaf 4-6 p.m. Karaoke by Megasoundz 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Karaoke by Megasoundz 7 p.m. till closing. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. Food. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Best pizza in town 5-7 p.m. Entertainment by Lori Patton 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Fish/steak/shrimp dinner 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Public welcome. $10 fish fry, french fries, hush puppies and coleslaw. Dance only $3. Dennis & Wendy 6-9 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Kitchen 4-8 p.m. Karaoke with Top Dog 7-10 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 2 p.m. Full menu. Jukebox. Shuffleboard tourney. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Pool at noon. happy hour 2-4 p.m. JT and crew fish fry 5-7 p.m. Frank E 5-9 p.m. 50/50 8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Bridge 12:30 p.m. Ping pong 3:15 p.m. Moonlight shuffling 6 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Crystal Byrd 5-8 p.m. Fish and shrimp dinner $9, 5-7 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Writers Roundtable — The FWA group Writers Roundtable meets 1-3 p.m. every Friday at the Avon Park Public Library. A topic oriented/discussion group. Must be 18. Contact Suzanna Crean at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Journal Plaza in Lake Placid — Free movie night first and third Friday each month at Journal Plaza. Music at 5:30 p.m. movie at 7:30 p.m. Good News Cafe will be open.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Open at 11 a.m. Food available limited menu. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — SAL breakfast 8-10 a.m. Roadkill 3 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Wild card bar poker 4-6 p.m. Entertainment by Harley 7 p.m. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Karaoke by Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Food 5-6 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Private party. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Moose Legion lasagna. Voodoo Kings. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Poker 9 a.m. Moose cafe 5-7 p.m. King of hearts 8 p.m. WOTM dinner. George Durham 6-9 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8:30-11 a.m. Ice cream shuffleboard 1:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Ship, capt, crew 1-3 p.m. Megasoundz 6-9 p.m. Karaoke. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Pancake breakfast the second Saturday of each month, 8-10 a.m. AYCE for $6. Call 863-382-1554.
Highlands Shrine Club — Flea market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shrine Slam breakfast two eggs, two sausages, two pancakes, OJ and coffee $5 every Saturday 8-10 a.m. On second Saturday of the month social at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m.
Journal Plaza Farmer’s Market in Lake Placid — Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music from 10 a.m. to noon. At the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid.
SUNDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — We’re open! Chips ahoy 3 p.m. Free dance lessons 3:30 p.m. Cafe 3-7 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Euchre 1:30 p.m. Left, right, center 3 p.m. Food available. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Sports package. Children’s Christmas party 2-4 p.m. Phil’s Harmonics 4-7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Pool tournament 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Sunday NFL football 1 p.m. Karaoke with Megasoundz. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 1:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Bar poker 1:30-3:30 p.m. Charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Moose Legion burgers and dogs. Johnny 5 karaoke. NFL ticket. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Earl’s Red Zone 1 p.m. Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Call 863-655-4007.
Hard Candy (band) — Playing at the Wild Hawg every Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
