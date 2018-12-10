MONDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 2 p.m. Music 5-8 p.m. Cafe 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Ship, captain crew 5-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Wild card bar poker 5-7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Happy hour 5-8 p.m. December potluck bday party 5 p.m. Dart league 7 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — $1.25 drafts all day. Poker 1:30 p.m. Ship, captain crew 4:30 p.m. Food 12:30-1:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Hamburger/chips 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Member bingo 2-4 p.m. Charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Pizza and pitcher $11. Happy hour 3-6 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. Texas hold’em 7 p.m. Darts 7 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Shuffleboard scrambles 1:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Mary’s soup. Darts 7:30 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
TUESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 4-6 p.m. Meatloaf 4 p.m. Euchre 1 p.m. Bingo 6:30 p.m. Cafe 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bake sale. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Show Me the Money 5-7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Queen of hearts 5-6:30 p.m. Fish and shrimp 5-6:30 p.m. George Dunham 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Darts 6:30 p.m. tailgate food 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Canasta 9 a.m. Tastee Tuesday hamburger/cheeseburger, french fries. Music by Dan Patrick 6-9 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Euchre 7 p.m. every Tuesday now through March. Poker 2 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Taco Tuesday! $2 margaritas. $6 beer pitchers. Ship, capt, crew 4 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. bar poker 2 p.m. WOTM taco night 5-7 p.m. Margarita 5-7 p.m. Mingo bingo & Jackpot 6 p.m. Pool 6:30 p.m. Texas hold’em 6 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Beginner line dancing 5:30 p.m. Couples line dancing 6:30 p.m. Advanced line dancing 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Tacos 2/$4. Taco salad $8. Call 863-655-4007.
WEDNESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Ship captain crew 6 p.m. Tacos all day. Baby back ribs 4 p.m. Double Trouble 5-8 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Legion wings 4-6 p.m. Karaoke with KJ 4-7 p.m. Queen of hearts 6 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Draft beer $1 all day. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Ship, capt, crew 3 p.m. happy hour 5-8 p.m. Washer 1 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 1:30 p.m. Ladies drinks BOGO 4 p.m. to closing. VFWRG dinner porkloin sandwich w/fries $7 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Steak by the ounce 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Family dinner chicken alfredo. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Queen of hearts 8 p.m. Lora Patton. Pool tournament. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Pool at noon, Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Mike’s burgers and chicken tenders 5-7 p.m. Rick Arnold 6-9 p.m. Moose game 8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8:30-11 a.m. Intermediate line dancing 10-11:30 p.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Pinochle 1 p.m. Shuffleboard scrambles 1:15 p.m. Ping pong 3:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — bar menu. Bar poker 2-4 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Highlands Shrine Club — Every Wednesday 8-10 a.m. coffee and donuts. 4th Wednesday each month dinner 6 p.m. Call 863-382-2208.
THURSDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 4 p.m. Poker 1 p.m. Darts 6:45 p.m. Line dancing 7 p.m. Pizza 4:30-7 p.m. Pool 7 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Happy hour all day Sammy’s famous tacos Euchre 1:30 p.m. Trivia 5:30 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Thirsty Thursday all day. Wild card bar poker 4-6 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bingo 1:30 p.m. Bar poker 4 p.m. Lunch 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — National Guard birthday. Euchre 1 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Jackpot 6 p.m. Wings and taters. happy hour 3-6 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Frank E. Jackpot 8 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. Moose cafe 5 p.m. mystery meal. Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Intermediate/advanced line dancing 10-11:30 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Rib dinner $8, 4 p.m. till gone. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. 50/50. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Bingo happens every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Hope to see you there! Call 863-382-1554.
DAV Ridge Chapter 49 — Meets third Thursday every month at 3:30 p.m. at Veterans Service office, 7209 S. George Blvd. in Sebring. Call 609-510-1241.
Ridge Writers — Meets every Thursday in Lake Placid. Open to FWA members and nonmembers. All skill levels welcome. Call Forrest Steele at 863-243-1907 or Susan Dambrell at 863-464-0289.
Sebring Chapter Order of the Eastern Star No. 126 — Meets the first and third Thursday each month at 7 p.m. at the Sebring Masonic Lodge. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Call 863-835-0913.
FRIDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Prime rib 4 p.m. Cafe 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chrissy 6-9 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Sons dinner country fried steak 4-6 p.m. Karaoke by Jody 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Karaoke by Dennis & Wendy 7 p.m. till closing. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Best pizza in town 5-7 p.m. Entertainment by Double Trouble 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Steak by the ounce $1/oz and $1 each for baked potato, salad at 5:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Fish/steak/shrimp dinner 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Pork chops, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and soup $11. Dance only $3. Music by Doin It Right 6-9 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Kitchen 4-8 p.m. Karaoke with Lora 7-10 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 2 p.m. Full menu. Cowboy. Shuffleboard tourney. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Pool at noon. happy hour 2-4 p.m. JT and crew fish fry 5-7 p.m. Frank E 5-9 p.m. 50/50 8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Bridge 12:30 p.m. Ping pong 3:15 p.m. Moonlight shuffling 6 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Teresa Lindsay 5-8 p.m. Fish and shrimp dinner $9, 5-7 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Writers Roundtable — The FWA group Writers Roundtable meets 1-3 p.m. every Friday at the Avon Park Public Library. A topic oriented/discussion group. Must be 18. Contact Suzanna Crean at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Journal Plaza in Lake Placid — Free movie night first and third Friday each month at Journal Plaza. Music at 5:30 p.m. movie at 7:30 p.m. Good News Cafe will be open.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Cafe closed. Auxiliary burgers 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Riders dinner BBQ ribs 4 p.m. Entertainment. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Wild card bar poker 4-6 p.m. Harley 6 p.m. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bar poker 4 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — tailgate party 2-5 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Christmas dance Elks and Ballroom Dancers 5 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Road kill 2-4 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — WOTM pork loin dinner. TJ & the Cruisers. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Poker 9 a.m. Moose cafe 5-7 p.m. King of hearts 8 p.m. Gary & Shirley 6-9 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8:30-11 a.m. Ice cream shuffleboard 1:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Ship, capt, crew 1-3 p.m. Crystal Byrd 6-9 p.m. Karaoke. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Pancake breakfast the second Saturday of each month, 8-10 a.m. AYCE for $6. Call 863-382-1554.
Highlands Shrine Club — Flea market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shrine Slam breakfast two eggs, two sausages, two pancakes, OJ and coffee $5 every Saturday 8-10 a.m. On second Saturday of the month social at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m.
Journal Plaza Farmer’s Market in Lake Placid — Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music from 10 a.m. to noon. At the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid.
SUNDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 3 p.m. Free dance lessons 3:30 p.m. Cafe 3-7 p.m. Christmas dinner 4:30-7 p.m. Dennis & Wendy 5-8 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Euchre 1:30 p.m. Left, right, center 3 p.m. Food available. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Sports package. Children’s Christmas party 2-4 p.m. Phil’s Harmonics 4-7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Sunday NFL football 1 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Irene’s burgers Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Children Christmas party 1-3 p.m. sign up sheet in hallway. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Bar poker 1:30-3:30 p.m. Charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Moose Legion breakfast 8-11 a.m. Ron & Rob 4-7 p.m. Philly cheese. WOTM 50/50. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Moose Legion burgers and dogs. Phil & Cheryl. NFL ticket. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Earl’s Red Zone 1 p.m. Loser’s pool 7 p.m. Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Children’s Christmas party 1 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Call 863-655-4007.
Hard Candy (band) — Playing at the Wild Hawg every Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.