FRIDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Cafe 11:30 a.m. Almost LIVE. Bobby & Lisa 6-9 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Legion dinner spaghetti. Karaoke with Jody 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Fish or shrimp dinner 5-7 p.m. Karaoke by Phil’s Harmonics 7 p.m. till closing. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. QOH 7 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Best pizza in town 5-7 p.m. Entertainment by Harley Archer 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Auxiliary dinner half rack ribs w/sides $8 at 5:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bar poker 2:30 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Music by Lee Allcorn 5:30-8:30 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Spaghetti w/meat sauce and Lasagna, salad bar and dessert $11. Dance only $3. Music by Dennis & Wendy 6:30-9:30 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Kitchen open. Top Dog Karaoke 7-10 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 2 p.m. Lora Patton karaoke. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Bridge 12:30 p.m. Ping pong 3:15 p.m. Moonlight shuffling 6 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Fish or shrimp dinner $9 5-7 p.m. B&B Express 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Writers Roundtable — The FWA group Writers Roundtable meets 1-3 p.m. every Friday at the Avon Park Public Library. A topic oriented/discussion group. Must be 18. Contact Suzanna Crean at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Journal Plaza in Lake Placid — Free movie night first and third Friday each month at Journal Plaza. Music at 5:30 p.m. movie at 7:30 p.m. Good News Cafe will be open.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Auxiliary burgers 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Liverpool Live 7 p.m. Cafe opens 5 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Riders dinner meatloaf 4 p.m. Entertainment by Lil T. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Wild card bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Karaoke by Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Food 5-6 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bar poker 4 p.m. Reuben sandwich 5-6:30 p.m. Almost Live 6-9 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Annual food drive for veterans 5:30 p.m. Bring eight cans of food get free spaghetti dinner. Music by Jay Boree & wife. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 3-5 p.m. happy hour 3-7 p.m. Live band in back hall 6-9 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Food available at the bar. Omaha 1:30 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Red Hat Bash. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Road Kill 2-4 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — WOTM pork tenderloin dinner. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle tournament 1 p.m. Ice cream shuffleboard 1:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Ship, capt, crew 1-3 p.m. Megasoundz 6-9 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Pancake breakfast the second Saturday of each month, 8-10 a.m. AYCE for $6. Call 863-382-1554.
Highlands Shrine Club — Flea market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shrine Slam breakfast two eggs, two sausages, two pancakes, OJ and coffee $5 every Saturday 8-10 a.m. On second Saturday of the month social at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m.
Journal Plaza Farmer’s Market in Lake Placid — Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music from 10 a.m. to noon. At the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid.
SUNDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 3 p.m. Free dance lessons 3:30 p.m. Cafe 3-7 p.m. Don & Allen Warchak 5-8 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Euchre 1:30 p.m. Left, right, center 3 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Sports package all day. Grub-O 5-7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Pool tournament 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Sunday NFL football 1 p.m. Karaoke with Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 1:30 p.m. Irene’s burgers noon-2 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Steak-O 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month 2 p.m. Bar poker 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Food available at the bar. Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar games 2:30 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Bar poker 1:30-3:30 p.m. Charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Moose Legion breakfast 8-11 a.m. He said she said 3-7 p.m. Slaw burgers. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Moose Legion Sunday funday. Burgers and dogs. NFL ticket. Cowboy karaoke. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Special TBA. Call 863-655-4007.
Hard Candy (band) — Playing at the Wild Hawg every Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
