THURSDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Happy hour all day. Sammy’s famous tacos. Euchre 1:30 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Happy hour all day. Bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — D-Day Flag Raising 11 a.m. Lunch 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bingo 1:30 p.m. Bar poker 4 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bingo 6 p.m. Card game 6:15 p.m. Bar specials $1, margaritas $2. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. Mystery meal 5 p.m. Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Bridge 12:30 p.m. Intermediate/advanced line dancing 10-11:30 a.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Burger night 5-7 p.m. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 7-9 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Hills Association — Call 863-382-1554.

DAV Ridge Chapter 49 — Meets third Thursday every month at 3:30 p.m. at Veterans Service office, 7209 S. George Blvd. in Sebring. Call 609-510-1241.

Ridge Writers — Meets every Thursday in Lake Placid. Open to FWA members and nonmembers. All skill levels welcome. Call Forrest Steele at 863-243-1907 or Susan Dambrell at 863-464-0289.

Sebring Chapter Order of the Eastern Star No. 126 — Meets the first and third Thursday each month at 7 p.m. at the Sebring Masonic Lodge. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Call 863-835-0913.

Sebring Breakfast Lions Club — Meets every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at the All American Grill, 3400 Sebring Parkway.

FRIDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Riders dinner prime rib 4-6 p.m. Music by Joyce Boivan 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Rum Friday $2 Well Rum. Karaoke by Megasoundz 7 p.m. to close. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Best pizza in town 5-7 p.m. Cowboy 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Auxiliary dinner two tacos and Spanish rice $6 at 5:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bar poker 2:30 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Fish/steak/shrimp dinners 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Pool at noon. Happy hour 2-4 p.m. JT & Crew fish fry 5-7 p.m. 50/50 8 p.m. Double Trouble 6-9 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Shuffleboard scrambles 9 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. table tennis 3:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. Free sessions for NEW members only. The public is welcome. Call 863-385-8118.

Writers Roundtable — The FWA group Writers Roundtable meets 1-3 p.m. every Friday at the Avon Park Public Library. A topic oriented/discussion group. Must be 18. Contact Suzanna Crean at vixendor@embarqmail.com.

Journal Plaza in Lake Placid — Free movie night first and third Friday each month at Journal Plaza. Music at 5:30 p.m. movie at 7:30 p.m. Good News Cafe will be open.

SATURDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Wild card bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Harley Archer 6-9 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bar poker 4 p.m. Chef’s choice 5-6:30 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Breakfast 8-11 a.m. AYCE $8. Pizza $1/slice at 5 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 3-5 p.m. Happy hour 3-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — OMaha 1:30 p.m. Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Poker 9 a.m. Moose Legion breakfast 6-9 a.m. State golf tournament. Brisket sandwich for lunch. King of hearts 8 p.m. Rick Arnold 609 p.m. Country fried steak 5-7 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8 a.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Ship, capt, crew 1-3 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Hills Association — Pancake breakfast the second Saturday of each month, 8-10 a.m. AYCE for $6 or $5 for members. Call 863-382-1554.

Highlands Shrine Club — Flea market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shrine Slam breakfast two eggs, two sausages, two pancakes, OJ and coffee $5 every Saturday 8-10 a.m. On second Saturday of the month social at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m.

Journal Plaza Farmer’s Market in Lake Placid — Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music from 10 a.m. to noon. At the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid.

SUNDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Sunday specials 4-7 p.m. All are welcome. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Euchre 1:30 p.m. Left, right, center 3 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Sports package NASCAR race. Food and drink specials all day. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Karaoke with Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 3 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Steak-O second and fourth Sunday of the month 2 p.m. Bar poker 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar games 2:30 p.m. Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Moose Legion breakfast 6-9 a.m. State golf tournament. Lunch. Earl’s NASCAR. Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Call 863-385-2966

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Joy’s Fiesta chicken. Call 863-655-4007.

Hard Candy (band) — Playing at the Wild Hawg every Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

