MONDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Ship, capt, crew 5-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Wild card bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Dart league 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Happy hour 5-8 p.m Dart league 7 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 1:30 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 4:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Euchre 1 p.m. Darts 7 p.m. Queen of hearts. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Member bingo 2-4 p.m. Charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Pizza and pitcher $11. Happy hour 3-6 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — He said she said 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Shuffleboard scrambles 1:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Mary’s soup or chili. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
TUESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 4 p.m. Euchre 1 p.m. Bingo 6:30 p.m. Meatloaf 4 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Food 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Euchre 1 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Food 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Euchre 1 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring —Queen of heart 6 p.m. Fish and shrimp. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Tailgate food 5:30-6:30 p.m. Darts 6:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar games 2:30 p.m. Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Canasta 9 a.m. Tastee Tuesday pulled pork, baked beans, French fries. Music by Lora Patton 5:30-8:30 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Poker 2 p.m. Euchre 7 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Tacos all day. $2 margaritas. $6 beer pitchers. Ship, capt, crew 4 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — New Year’s Day. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Beginner line dancing 5:30 p.m. Couples line dancing 6:30 p.m. Advanced line dancing 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Tacos 2/$4, taco salad $8. Call 863-655-4007.
