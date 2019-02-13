WEDNESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Ship, capt, crew 6 p.m. Tacos all day. Cafe 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Buddy Canova 5-8 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Legion wings 4-6 p.m. Karaoke with KJ 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Draft beer $1 all day. Ship, capt, crew 2-4 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — TH 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. ship, capt, crew 3 p.m. Food served 5-6:30 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — VFWRG drawing for Booze Basket 6 p.m. Poker 1:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Valentine’s dinner pot roast. Ladies eat free. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Cowboy. Queen of hearts. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Garden Club of Lake Placid — Meets the second Wednesday of the month from September to May at American Legion Post 25. Social 11:30 a.m. Lunch at noon. Call Paula at 863-465-2830 or Sharon at 863-531-0060.
Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8:30-11 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Pinochle 1 p.m. Shuffleboard league 1:15 p.m. Table tennis 3:15 p.m. Intermediate line dancing 5:30-7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Highlands Shrine Club — Every Wednesday 8-10 a.m. coffee and donuts. 4th Wednesday each month dinner 6 p.m. Call 863-382-2208.
THURSDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Poker 1 p.m. Chips ahoy 4 p.m. Darts 6:45 p.m. Line dancing 7 p.m. Pizza 4:30-7 p.m. Cafe 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Happy hour all day Sammy’s famous tacos. Euchre 1:30 p.m. Trivia 5:30 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Thirsty Thursday all day. Bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Softball 10 a.m. Food 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bingo 1:30 p.m. Bake sale after bingo. Lunch 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Euchre 1 p.m. Valentine’s Day dinner 5:30 p.m. $10 per person, maple-glazed pork loin. Music Lora Patton. Get tickets by Feb. 13. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Jackpot 6 p.m. Wings and taters. Happy hour 3-6 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Jackpot drawing 8 p.m. Frank E. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Intermediate/advanced line dancing 10-11:30 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Table shuffleboard 7 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Bingo happens every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Hope to see you there! Call 863-382-1554.
DAV Ridge Chapter 49 — Meets third Thursday every month at 3:30 p.m. at Veterans Service office, 7209 S. George Blvd. in Sebring. Call 609-510-1241.
Ridge Writers — Meets every Thursday in Lake Placid. Open to FWA members and nonmembers. All skill levels welcome. Call Forrest Steele at 863-243-1907 or Susan Dambrell at 863-464-0289.
Sebring Chapter Order of the Eastern Star No. 126 — Meets the first and third Thursday each month at 7 p.m. at the Sebring Masonic Lodge. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Call 863-835-0913.
Sebring Breakfast Lions Club — Meets every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at the All American Grill, 3400 Sebring Parkway.
FRIDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Cafe 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dennis & Wendy 6-9 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Legion dinner pork tenderloin sandwich. Karaoke by Jody 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Fish or shrimp dinner 5-7 p.m. Karaoke by Phil’s Harmonic 7 p.m. till closing. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. Food. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Best pizza in town 5-7 p.m. Entertainment by Double Trouble 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Valentine’s Day dinner $12 pork roast and chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, veggie, salad bar, dessert and bread. Dance only $3. Music by Frank E 6-9 p.m. Public welcome. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Kitchen open. Top Dog 7-10 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 2 p.m. Lora Patton. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Bridge 12:30 p.m. Table tennis 3:15 p.m. Moonlight shuffling 6 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. Free sessions for NEW members only. The public is welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Writers Roundtable — The FWA group Writers Roundtable meets 1-3 p.m. every Friday at the Avon Park Public Library. A topic oriented/discussion group. Must be 18. Contact Suzanna Crean at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Journal Plaza in Lake Placid — Free movie night first and third Friday each month at Journal Plaza. Music at 5:30 p.m. movie at 7:30 p.m. Good News Cafe will be open.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Cafe closed. Auxiliary burgers 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jay & Patty 6-9 p.m. Valentine’s Day dinner and dance. Auxiliary cake sale. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Riders dinner chicken parm 4 p.m. Entertainment Lil T. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Wild card bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Porky’s dinner dance dinner at 4 p.m. Music by Lora Patton 1-4 p.m. Music by Jim Lind 6-9 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Texas hold’em tournament at noon. Bar poker 4 p.m. Reuben sandwich 5-6:30 p.m. Entertainment with Almost Live 6-9 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Tailgate party 2-5 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 4-5 p.m. Happy hour 3-7 p.m. Live band in back hall 6-9 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Democratic fundraiser. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Road kill 2-4 p.m. DJ BJ 5 p.m. Karaoke. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — WOTM pork tenderloin. Battle of the Bands. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 11 a.m. Pinochle Tournament 1 p.m. Ice cream shuffleboard 1:15 p.m. Chili cookoff Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Pancake breakfast the second Saturday of each month, 8-10 a.m. AYCE for $6. Call 863-382-1554.
Highlands Shrine Club — Flea market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shrine Slam breakfast two eggs, two sausages, two pancakes, OJ and coffee $5 every Saturday 8-10 a.m. On second Saturday of the month social at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m.
Journal Plaza Farmer’s Market in Lake Placid — Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music from 10 a.m. to noon. At the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid.
SUNDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 3 p.m. Free dance lessons 3:30 p.m. cafe 3-7 p.m. Mary’s pork tenderloin 5 p.m. Double Trouble & Fiddling Sisters 5-8 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Euchre 1:30 p.m. Left right center 3 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Sports package all day. NASCAR race. Grub-O 5-7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Pool tournament 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — NASCAR 2:30 p.m. Karaoke with Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Irene’s burgers noon-2 p.m. Poker 1:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Steak-O second and fourth Sunday of the month at 2 p.m. Bar poker 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Bar poker 1:30-3:30 p.m. Charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Bloody Mary $2. Moose Legion breakfast 8-11 a.m. Jimmy Duke 3-7 p.m. Moose burgers. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Moose Legion burgers and dogs. NASCAR. KJ karaoke. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Hard Candy (band) — Playing at the Wild Hawg every Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.