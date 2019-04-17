SATURDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Auxiliary burgers 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Auxiliary bake sale. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Pinochle 1 p.m. Riders dinner stuffed pork chops 4 p.m. Music Lil T. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Wild card bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Karaoke by Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bar poker 4 p.m. Reuben sandwich 5-6:30 p.m. Entertainment by Cowboy 6-9 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 3-5 p.m. Happy hour 3-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Omaha 1:30 p.m. Dinner social 5 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Easter egg hunt. WOTM pork loin. Hard Candy. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8-10:30 a.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Hills Association — Pancake breakfast the second Saturday of each month, 8-10 a.m. AYCE for $6 or $5 for members. Call 863-382-1554.

Highlands Shrine Club — Flea market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shrine Slam breakfast two eggs, two sausages, two pancakes, OJ and coffee $5 every Saturday 8-10 a.m. On second Saturday of the month social at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m.

Journal Plaza Farmer’s Market in Lake Placid — Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music from 10 a.m. to noon. At the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid.

SUNDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Closed for Easter. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Closed for Easter. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Sports package all day. NASCAR race. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Happy Easter. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Happy Easter. Dinner by Auxiliary $9 each 3-5 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Easter. Poker 1:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Steak-O second and fourth Sunday of the month 2 p.m. Bar poker 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar games 2:30 p.m. Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Bar poker 3 p.m. Texas hold’em 4 p.m. Public charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — KJ karaoke. Burgers and dogs. NASCAR. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Call 863-385-2966

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.

Hard Candy (band) — Playing at the Wild Hawg every Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments