The Highlands Community Chorus held their Winter Concert on Jan. 6 at the Church of the Brethren in Sebring. This was the first concert under the direction of the new chorus director, Christi Hagen. About 150 guests were in attendance.
“Welcome everyone to our Winter Concert,” said Hagen. “It is a time for all us to be revitalized. Our theme of the concert is ‘Peace Restored,’ which has a spiritual undertone. After the hustle and bustle of the holidays, relax, enjoy and reflect on love and peace in the new year.”
The concert began with a piano solo of “We Three Kings of Orient Are” by their very talented accompanist, Karen Buckwalter.
The opening song was “The Heavens are Telling” (from “The Creation”) followed by “Joy in the Morning.”
“Every day I look over Lake Jackson and feel renewed, full of love and peace with the beauty of the moment.”
The next two songs were “Prayer of Gratitude” and “I Want to Thank You. Lord.” These selections focused on how thankful we all are. Hagen did a lovely solo in the second number.
Steve Hagen and Fred Rivera were the soloists in a special arrangement of “Just a Closer Walk with Thee” by Doug Andrews. It was followed by “I Will Sing with the Spirit.”
Hagen introduced the next song, “Our next selection is called ‘Grace.”
It is the words from ‘Amazing Grace’ arranged to the music of an early American folk song by Mark Hayes.
The last three songs were “Make Me an Instrument of Thy Peace,” “Night Song” and “The Work of Christmas Begins.”
The message here was we need to continue the spirit of Christmas and show joy to others all year long.
The program ended with the chorus lining the isles of the church singing “The Lord Bless You and Keep You.” It was a beautiful concert enjoyed by the chorus as well as the guests.
“This is our prayer for 2019 — carry the peace of the Lord with you,” said Hagen.
The chorus is in good hands with Hagen who is also a vocalist, musician and actor.
“I want to thank the Sebring Church of the Brethren so much for letting us use their church for our practices and this concert.”
For more information on the chorus, you can visit their website at www.sbl2710.wixsite.com/hcchorus or like them on Facebook.
Their Spring Concert will be held on Sunday, March 31 at 4 p.m. at the SFSC Alan Jay Wildstein Center for Performing Arts. The theme will be “Songs of Life’s Journey from Near & Far.” Tickets can be purchased on line at www.sfscarts.org or by visiting the box office.
