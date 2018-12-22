AVON PARK – Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church celebrated the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Wednesday, Dec. 12. Festivities began with Las Mananitas, a morning prayer at 5 a.m. A very festive Mass was held at 6 p.m., followed by Mexican food and festivities.
Saint Pope John Paul II visited the shrine in Mexico City on four occasions. On his first visit in 1997, he declared Our Lady of Guadalupe the patroness of the continent of the Americas.
Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared to a 52-year-old migrant worker at Tepeyac on his way to Mass in Mexico City in 1531. She asked him to have the bishop build a church in her honor. The bishop asked Juan Diego to ask the Lady for a sign. In was the middle of winter, Dec. 12, when the Lady provided Juan Diego with a sign for the bishop. She picked some beautiful roses and had Juan Diego wrap them in his tilma. When he opened his tilma for the bishop, the roses fell to the floor. There was a wonderful impression of Our Lady on the tilma in the form of an indigenous woman.
This apparition led to the conversion of Mexico almost overnight where, up to this time, the Franciscan and Dominican missionaries from Europe were making very little headway.
According to Vatican News, this tilma remains as perhaps the most sacred object in all of Mexico. Over 20 million people visit the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe each year.
The website, vaticannews.va, indicates the story is best known from a manuscript written in the Aztec’s native language, sometime after 1556.
