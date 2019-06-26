SEBRING — Yes, I planned this event (The Longest Day Walk for Alzheimer’s) again this year to continue to bring awareness to the disease of Alzheimer’s due to my personal passion and connection to this disease. I asked Cora (Schwingel) from Change of Pace to be a speaker for us to bring a new element this year. I wanted to give the community a resource to have regarding their loved ones and to ensure that our community knows they have support here in Highlands County.
The Palms Activity Department then held a Purple Bingo to help raise funds for us as well. The activity center matched dollar for dollar what residents donated that night. I also went around to several local stores asking for donations or sponsorships to bring awareness to the event and what it is all about. Chili’s gave gift cards for the raffles, Outback gave free appetizer coupons, Functional Pathways provided chick filet gift cards for the raffles and help pay for décor and food, Beef “O” Brady’s in Lake Placid gave two $25 gift certificates for the raffles, and few stores like Ross, Ulta Beauty, and Marshalls are collecting donations I will go pick up. Chilis is also hosting a “Give Back Night” for us to raise funds for the association by donating 10% of every meal ticket that comes in on a certain night with the coupon to present to the server at the end of each meal. I will have those coupons available for any and all at the front desk of The Palms of Sebring. Matt’s Barbershop sponsored with cash to help upfront the cost of the event to ensure we would have more to give this year to the association.
It just seems here in Highlands County there are always tons of events that occur but not a single one of them are for this particular disease and I want to change that every year moving forward. My passion continues to grow each year for this simply because I work with residents in our healthcare center at the Palms of Sebring. To watch the progress of each individual that has this diagnosis is heartbreaking as a caregiver and as an educator to the families we help serve here every day. Making sure we are all in this together and no one feels they are alone through this process with their family is my ultimate goal.
I may not be able to raise thousands of dollars to the association but any bit helps to keep the labs open for research to find a cure or something to slow the disease process down. I look forward to that day!
So mark your calendars ahead of time this year for next year on June 21, 2020. We will continue this fundraiser for as long as I am here at the Palms of Sebring or in Highlands County. Thank you so much for setting aside the time to be at this event. Any little bit helps to spread the word of why we do what we do.
Krystal Loomis is director of The Palms of Sebring Therapy Department.
