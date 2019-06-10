SEBRING — In an effort to better understand and address the health needs of all people in Highlands County, AdventHealth and the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County are partnering on an anonymous public survey to gather input on a wide range of health topics. The 2019 Community Health Assessment (CHA), open until June 23, asks residents to share about such things as nutrition, physical activity, access to care, and mental health.
Data from the survey will help the local health department, AdventHealth and other local service providers better understand the needs of the community and will be used to create new Community Health Improvement Plans (CHP) to address those issues about which residents are most concerned. To take the survey visit surveymonkey.com/r/CHA01 (English) or surveymonkey.com/r/SPCHA01 (Spanish).
For more information about the survey, or to receive digital flyers with links to the survey to post in your community please call Sara Rosenbaum, AdventHealth Community Benefit Coordinator at 863-386-6476 or email Sara.Rosenbaum@AdventHealth.com and include your email.
