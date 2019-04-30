Markie Kelajawan McCray, 20, of Lake Placid.
Calvin Lamont Brown Jr., 29, of Arcadia.
Coy Deandre Donaldson, 21, of Sebring.
The connection between the three young men is one that is becoming a more common occurrence than any of us want to imagine. They are all victims of gunshot wounds: McCray was shot Easter Sunday and died the following morning. Brown was shot April 23. He died in an ambulance en route to the hospital.
Donaldson was the lucky one, if you can call it that. He was shot April 25 while taking a shower at a friend’s house. He was transported by helicopter to an out-of-area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It is certain that neither McCray nor Brown suspected their trips to an Easter celebration or to visit a girlfriend would be their last. Neither did Donaldson have any reason to expect a bullet to come through an apartment wall into the shower, striking him.
These are only the most recent of a string of shootings. 2018 was also a year riddled with gunshots.
A 24-year-old man was shot near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lemon Street in March 2018, the same intersection where Brown was shot last week.
Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr. was shot multiple times on May 7 when responding to a neighbor dispute regarding a cat. He died from his injuries the following day. Joseph Edward Ables, 69, of Lake Placid was arrested and charged with Gentry’s death.
A young man was shot by a gunman while eating at Maryland Fried Chicken on June 21. The gunman reportedly walked in and began shooting. While the suspect fled on foot, the victim ran outside of the eatery to get a ride to the hospital. On June 25, two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in the 200 block on Tulane Drive in Avon Park. The victims – one 15 and the other 22 at the time – were riding the same bike when someone drove by shooting multiple times. Jomarris Tysheim Mack, 22, of Sebring was arrested in connection with the shooting later in the day near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lemon Street.
That same intersection was the scene of another shooting on July 11 that injured a 39-year-old man. Marvin Chermaine Owens, 45, was arrested in that case and charged with attempted murder. On July 21, a 20-year-old was shot multiple times in the leg in an incident on Biscayne Avenue NE in Placid Lakes.
A 22-year-old man was shot in the foot on Aug. 23. Katrina Marie Bell, 34, and Arthur Deonta Sterling, 26, both of Lake Placid were arrested in this case.
A man was shot in the back on Oct. 1 while sitting at a picnic table outside the Chevron station on U.S. 27 and Batts Street in Avon Park. A little more than a month later, on Nov. 10, a 2-year-old and an adult were shot in a drive-by shooting in the area of Metcalfe Street in Avon Park. Two weeks later, two men were shot near Highway Park Liquors in Lake Placid.
The next month saw a 17-year-old and 21-year-old shot on Marble Avenue in Avon Park on Dec. 2. Three people have been arrested in connection with this incident. On Dec. 18, a 57-year-old female was shot in the back side … again at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lemon Street. On Dec. 19, a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Dollar General on Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Julian Thomas Joseph, 18, and Gilberto Montano, also 18, have been arrested in connection to that incident. On Dec. 26, a man was airlifted after being shot near South Delaney Avenue and Hal McRae Boulevard.
Then there were also the shootings that took place where property – either vehicles or homes — was damaged, but no one was reported injured.
Sadly, the shootings didn’t stop there.
Five women were killed at SunTrust Bank by a lone shooter on Jan. 23, 2019. Lost in that incident were SunTrust employees Debra Cook, 54; Marisol Lopez Rosado-Carmona, 55; Jessica Eileen Noreen Montague, 31; Ana Maria Pinon Williams, 38; and bank customer Cynthia Lee Watson, 65. The man arrested has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder. The State Attorney’s Office plans to seek the death penalty.
Then the three incidents of last week.
Law enforcement have asked for those with information on any of the shootings to please call the investigating parties or call Heartland Crime Stoppers.
It is only with help from the community that the parties who are causing grief and fear in Highlands County can be held accountable.
If you have information that can help investigators solve any of these shootings, please call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477. They will make sure the information gets passed on to the proper agencies.
In a gun happy society, this is the norm.
