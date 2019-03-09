LAKE PLACID — First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid will host a special Union Psalm-sing for the community at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17 with a time of fellowship and refreshments following afterward. Previous Psalm-sings have been hosted at the Presbyterian churches in Avon Park, Frostproof and Sebring, bringing together representatives of the churches’ choirs and congregations for an afternoon of singing and fellowship for all.
“One of the things I really love about the Psalms is their universality,” said Joshua Klatt, music director at the Lake Placid church and one of the organizers of the event. “All over the world, the Psalms are a tremendous part of Christian worship, and they really transcend boundaries like time, place, social status, or economic background. One thing that seems kind of emblematic of that is the big choral anthem we’re singing at the Psalm-sing this year, ‘Let Mount Zion Rejoice.’ It’s been a part of our musical heritage for more than a hundred years, and if you look it up on YouTube, you’ll find recordings of it from Adrian Rogers’ tenure at Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis, from a Korean church that’s the largest in the world, and from a number of African-American services and camp meetings.”
Another thing that Klatt finds particularly special about the Psalms is their history.
“The Psalms have been sung in worship for more than 3,000 years, longer than any other songs I can think of,” he said. “They can be sung all sorts of different ways, including chants and call-and-response formats. Historically, though, most American churches have practiced what scholars call ‘metrical Psalmody,’ the singing of a poetic rendering of the Scripture text. The practice forms the basis of English hymnody, and nearly every church has a number of Psalms or Psalm paraphrases by people like Isaac Watts tucked away in their hymnals. We try to make it so that Psalms the congregation sings at our Psalm-sings all have familiar hymn and Gospel-song tunes that everyone will know and love. We also mix in a few choral pieces, including some based on heritage tunes like those found in early American collections like the Sacred Harp, and work our orchestra, piano, and organ into the program as well.”
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid will host a special Union Psalm-sing for the community at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17 with fellowship and refreshments following afterward. This fellowship event is a joint project of several local churches, and everyone is invited to attend. The First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid is at 117 N. Oak Ave. between Interlake and Dal Hall Boulevard. If you have any further questions about the Psalm-sing, contact the church office at 863-465-2742.
