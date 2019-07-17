Vendor Roundup
SEBRING — Spring Lake has rounded up over 15 vendors for a shopping adventure in air-conditioned comfort from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at the Spring Lake Community Center, 209 Spring Lake Blvd. Food available from Devil Dogs and Heavenly Scoops with fresh produce from McCracken Farms. Donations of men’s and women’s t-shirts and underwear are being collected. These and any other donations for Hands For Homeless are appreciated.
Caladium Dance
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers will hold their Caladium Dance on Saturday, July 20 at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge, 200 Country Road East. There will be a free lesson at 6 p.m. by Ralph Musall followed with music by Pete Ruano. Food is available in the lounge including pizza, hot dogs and stuffed pretzels. Admission is $6 for LPBD members, $8 for non-members.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is $6 and includes Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to public and all proceeds for the Moose Legion fund.
Orchid Society to meet
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 22, at the Sebring Civic Center, 355 W. Center Street. This month’s speaker is Jerry Meola, owner of Amore Orchids in Ft. Myers. He will speak on general culture and have plants for sale. Guests are always welcome. For information, call Ed at 863-414-5424.
Public invited to BUNCO
AVON PARK — The public is invited to play BUNCO at the Highlands Shrine Club at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2604 S.R. 17 South in Avon Park. Cost is $4 per person. For information, call 863-991-1298.
Democratic Women to meet
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will hold its annual Soup, Salad and Bingo fundraiser from 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Democratic Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway. Choose from four tasty soup and salad selections; win some great prizes; and enjoy lively, entertaining conversations with fellow Democrats.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling Michelle Backus at 863-414-2523 or Susie Johnson at 863-991-5593.
Bluegrass Bash on tap
ARCADIA — The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave. in Arcadia. Three talented Bluegrass bands take the stage beginning at 1 p.m. Scheduled to play at the Heartland Bluegrass Bash are Yonder Shines, The Trail Dogs and the Heartland Jam Band. Admission is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Association or a $7 donation for non-members. Membership is $25/year per household. For more information, call 941-467-2051 or email heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com. Heartlandbluegrass.org.
Calling all area writers
SEBRING — There will be a meeting for all area Florida writers at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, 6813 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. or share your work with others at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For information, contact Larry at 828-254-0904.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.