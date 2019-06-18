Caladium Festival competition
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is extending an invitation to one and all to participate in a caladium arrangement competition at the Caladium Festival to be held July 26-28. Entries must be made with no less than 80% caladiums in the design. Caladiums are available for design from Bates Sons & Daughters. Prizes, ribbons and people’s choice awards will be given in several categories. We encourage all children, ages 6-12 to enter a design of their own to be created the day before the event (July 25) at the free workshop from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Room. Only children participating in the workshop are eligible to enter. Caladiums will be provided, but the container and other materials must be provided by the participant.
Arrangements must be delivered to the Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Room on Thursday, July 25 from 2:30-4 p.m. (only one entry per person).
You must pre-register by July 19. To register or for information, contact one of the following:
Julie Gardner at 702-994-9739 or desertdays@yahoo.com; Paula Fabik at 863-835-2419 or yorkima@comcast.net; Sherry Bowie at 770-605-0277 or sherbow1@comcast.net.
DWC meeting
SEBRING — The Highlands County Democratic Women’s Club will hold its next meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesday’s). Meet and greet begins at 9:30 a.m. Followed by meeting at 10 a.m. Please come early and enjoy refreshments and some good conversation with fellow Democrats. For more information, call Highlands County DWC President Susie Johnson at 863-385-0008.
Benefit for David Martin
AVON PARK — The wife and family of David Martin would like to invite the public to the Main Street Tap Room, 205 Main Street in Avon Park, for a benefit and blind draw in David’s name to take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 23. There will be raffles, food, a 50/50 and a silent auction. If you are interested in helping out, please contact Randi Fiscella at 863-253-9914 or Carrie Crawford Moro at 863-381-8393.
‘Stop the Violence’ outreach and concert
SEBRING — The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. is preparing for their Sixth Annual “Stop the Violence” community outreach and concert. This year’s theme is, “Open Your Mouth and Declare the Word of God” (Psalms 51:15) and will be held on Saturday, July 13 at The Bert J Harris Jr. Agricultural Center located at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.
The Community Outreach will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the “Open Your Mouth and Declare the Word of God” Free Concert will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Ministry are seeking your talents/gifts; whether that is performing, volunteering or sponsoring the event. At the Outreach portion of the event they will be providing free clothing, food, books, brochures and hygiene items. The concert will consist of Christian music and the uplifting word of God.
For information or to help out, contact The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. at 863-633-0145 or email theholytrap@gmail.com.
Parrot Head Phlocking
LAKE PLACID — The Heartland LakeSharks are hosting a party for fans of Jimmy Buffet from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 23 at Bo David’s Restaurant and Bar, 131 S. Sun n Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid. The “Party With a Purpose” will feature air conditioned comfort and music by John Friday. The price of admission will be school supplies for the local school children. Suggested items are folders, filler paper, pens, pencils and crayons. The public is invited to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.