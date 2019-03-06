VFW pork chop dinner
AVON PARK — The VFW Post 9853 will serve a pork chop dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8 at VFW Post 9853, 75 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Includes dirty rice and dessert. Cost is $8. Carryout available until sold out. Smoke free dining room. Open to the public.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will put on a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. All you can eat $6. Members $5. Breakfast is the second Saturday every month. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Denim and Diamonds
AVON PARK — The 21st annual Denim & Diamonds Auction and Dinner will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at Coulter Ranch, 1875 Dressel Road in Avon Park. The evening includes a steak dinner, dancing, live band, silent auction, 50/50 and more. Proceeds benefit Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning, Inc. For more details, visit the Facebook page or call 863-452-0006.
Garden Extravaganza
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Friends of the Library and the Avon Park Founders Garden Club will host their Garden Extravaganza March 5-9. Events include a plant sale, book sale and nonstandard flower show. There will be demonstrations, a kids area and more. To get involved or for information, call 863-452-1927.
Elegant Junque Sale
AVON PARK — The Highlands Ridge Golf Community will have their Elegant Junque Sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 9, at 3003 E. Fairway Vista Drive in Avon Park. A concession stand will be available for beverages and food purchases. Follow the signs from SR 17 and Powerline Road.
Quilt show
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Center will host a Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 9, at 4343 Schumacher Road. Admission is free but a donation of a non-perishable food item for the food bank would be welcome. For more information, call Carol DeAarmitt at 863-385-1517.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — The theme for this week’s dance is Margaritaville and sees the return of Jay Smith to provide dance music at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Buttonwood Bay Rec Hall. Cost is $7 at the door. There will be prizes for costumes. For information, call Pam between 1-5 p.m. at 863-259-8684.
Woodcarver’s exhibit
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Art League will host a Woodcarver’s Exhibit featuring the Arcadia Woodcarvers from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, at the Art League, 127 Dal Hall Blvd. The Art League has a number of classes that are ongoing and welcomes new members to join. For information, call Marlene Snyder at 863-699-2665.
