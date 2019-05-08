Stamp Out Hunger food drive
HIGHLANDS — The National Association of Letter Carriers and your local Post Office will begin taking donations for the 27th Annual Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 11. For more information, visit stampouthungerfooddrive.us or see your local post office for details.
Donations for the troops
SEBRING — Dr. Paul Horton DMD, PA and the Sebring Noon Rotary are partnering to collect items for care packages to be sent to our troops overseas. Donations can be dropped off at Dr. Horton’s office, 4229 Sebring Parkway now through May 23. For information or a list of items requested, call 863-471-1727.
Heartland Vegan Group
SEBRING — Learn to prepare healthy, raw foods. Group meets once a month and shares health tips and ideas. Enjoy generous meal samples and recipes. For information, call Bren at 863-385-5413.
Choir concert
AVON PARK — The Palm Beach Atlantic University Concert Choir will perform at 7 p.m. today, May 8, at First Baptist Church in Avon Park, 100 N. Lake Ave. Concert is free and includes two APHS graduates.
AVVA to meet
SEBRING — The Associates to the Vietnam Veterans of America (AVVA) Chapter 1097 will have their next monthly luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on today, May 8, at 33565 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring.
Heartland American Israeli Initiative to meet
SEBRING — The Heartland American Israeli Initiative (HAII) will have their next meeting at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, at Chicane’s Restaurant. Order lunch on your own off the menu and enjoy our featured speaker, Ordained Minister, Dr. Peter Colon. He will share a unique presentation. He’ll also share actual period artifacts. Our meetings are open to the public. Bring a friend and join us for this snapshot of history.
SHS spring concert
SEBRING — The Sebring High School Choral Department will present its Spring Concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, in South Florida State College’s Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts. The public is invited. Admittance is free but donations are accepted.
Republican Party to meet
SEBRING — The Republican Party of Highlands County will have its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, at Inn on the Lakes in Sebring. Guest speaker will be Kevin Roberts, chairman of the Champion for Children Foundation. Dinner available from 5-6 p.m. but optional. For dinner reservations call 863-402-5456. Guests are invited and welcome.
Free essential oils class
SEBRING — A free to the public Essential Oils Class will take place from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, at the Lake Placid Memorial Library, 205 W. Interlake Blvd. For information or to register, call or text Maria Hagg at 863-243-4011.
Sheep and goat workshop
SEBRING — The IFAS Extension Office will host a Sheep and Goat Workshop from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at the Bert Harris Agricultural Center. Topics include nutrition, disease, marketing and more. There will be live demonstrations. Registration is $20. To register, you can simply call the extension office at 863-402-6540 or visit https://sheepandgoatworkshop.eventbrite.com.
Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers in action
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers will hold their Armed Forces Day Dance on Saturday, May 18 at the Lake Placid Elks. There will be a free lesson at 6 p.m. by Ralph Musall followed with music by Chrissy. Come join us to celebrate our red, white and blue dance. Food is available in the lounge including pizza, hot dogs and stuffed pretzels. Admission is $6 for LPBD members, $8 for non-members.
Parrot Head Phlocking
LAKE PLACID — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club are hosting a party for fans of Jimmy Buffet. The “Party With a Purpose” will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 19 at Casa Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 1979 Placid Lakes Blvd. The party will feature music by M2. The price of admission is toiletries for veterans.
Veterans Council to observe Memorial Day
SEBRING — The Veterans Council of Highlands County will hold a Memorial Day celebration at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 27, at the Military Sea Services Museum, at the corner of Kenilworth and Roseland Avenues. The ceremony will feature Medal of Honor recipient Major General James E. Livingston, US Marine Corps (Retired). An open house and free guided tours will be available to the public. For more information, call 863-385-0992.
