Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association will host an All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Breakfast includes pancakes (with blueberries if you like), sausage, scrambled eggs with cheese, juice and coffee for $5 for members or $6 for guests.
Woman’s Empowerment & Fashion Show
SEBRING — Beautique will hold their 3rd Annual Fashion Show and Empowerment Dinner at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Sun N’ Lakes Community Center, 3500 Edgewater Drive. There will be dinner, prizes and loads of fun. Fashion show only $25 per person, general admission is $35 and VIP is $50. Both include dinner. A portion of the proceeds will go to support of the National Brain Tumor Society. Contact Celia or Niki at 863-385-2442.
Summer Sewing Camp
LAKE PLACID — A free summer sewing camp will take place July 8 to July 12 at St. Francis of Assisi in Lake Placid. The free camp is for ages 8 and up and includes lunch. If have working sewing machines they are encouraged to bring it. If they have no machine we will provide one but will need registration finalized by the week before. The curriculum includes useful skills and take home projects. The students will also be making a social justice project that will be donated to the R.C.M.A. (Redlands Christian Migrant Association) a daycare center in the area. There will be a limited number of students. The camp will take place inside St. Francis of Assisi’s Parish Hall, 43 Lake June Rd., in Lake Placid. To register call Barbara McCarthy at 772-341-8004.
