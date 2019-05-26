Memorial Day at the Legion
LAKE PLACID — The American Legion Post 25 will host a Memorial Day celebration at 4 p.m. today, May 26, at the Legion, 1490 U.S. Hwy 27 North in Lake Placid. Afterwards will be a BBQ that includes hamburgers, hot dogs and pulled BBQ chicken. For information, call the Post at 863-531-3567.
Memorial Day at the Elks
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 invite the public to their Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 27, at the Lodge, 200 CR 621 in Lake Placid (behind the CVS). Service begins at 11 a.m. with hamburgers to follow. Food is free for our veterans. Memorial Day is a “Day of Remembrance” for veterans and to honor in ceremony will displaying patriotism at its finest by those who have served our country. Please consider giving your time to honor this great country and our veterans in this very humbling service.
Memorial Day at the VFW
SEBRING — Sebring VFW Post 4300 (1041 Lakeview Drive) will be hosting Memorial Day events on Monday, May 27 at the Post, 1041 Lakeview Drive. A Fallen Soldiers/Heroes celebration, “inspiring” flag raising accompanied by the Honor Guard, complimentary hot dogs and hamburgers from the VFW Riders at 3 p.m., live music from Harley Archer from 1-4 p.m. and karaoke with Dennis & Wendy from 5-8 p.m. It all kicks off at 11 a.m. with the flag raising. The Public is invited to attend. We anticipate another beautiful waterfront sunset on Memorial Day.
Veterans Council to observe Memorial Day
SEBRING — The Veterans Council of Highlands County will hold a Memorial Day celebration at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 27, at the Military Sea Services Museum, at the corner of Kenilworth and Roseland Avenues. The ceremony will feature Medal of Honor recipient Major General James E. Livingston, US Marine Corps (Retired). An open house and free guided tours will be available to the public. For more information, call 863-385-0992.
American Legion Memorial Day event
AVON PARK — The American Legion Post 69 will celebrate Memorial Day with an “unforgettable event” at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 27, at the Post, 1301 W. Bell Street. The celebration will feature the brave military and civilians including the amazing animals that gave the ultimate sacrifice from past conflicts. Lunch will follow. For more information, contact Larry Roberts at 850-718-7773.
