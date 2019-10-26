Sebring Historical Society Quarterly Luncheon
The Sebring Historical Society Quarterly Luncheon will take place today, Oct. 26, at noon at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. (behind the library). The public is welcome.
This is a covered dish luncheon. Bring a dish to pass or pay $5 at the door. Doors open at 11 a.m.
“A business meeting will follow at 1:00 p.m. with the election of new board members and a discussion on plans to purchase the Santa Rosa Hotel for a future Sebring Museum and archives,” said Jim Pollard, vice-president/director.
Trick-or-Treating on Saturday
Avon Park and Sebring will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, with Avon Park holding the event between 6 and 8 p.m. and Sebring’s Trick-or-Treat hours 6 to 9 p.m.
Sunrise Rotary First Responders Appreciation BBQ
The Sebring Sunrise Rotary Club will be hosting their fourth annual First Responders Appreciation BBQ Lunch on Monday, Oct. 28. The club will be packing and serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all Highlands County first responders. This includes police, fire, sheriff, dispatch and emergency response units.
Meals are available for pick-up at the Highlands County Sherriff Office back parking lot at 400 South Eucalyptus Street in Sebring. Last year, the club served approximately 300 meals.
The club will also be making deliveries to remote sub-stations throughout Highlands County. The annual event is a small token of appreciation to the men and women who protect and serve this county.
