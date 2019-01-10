Frostproof Jamboree
FROSTPROOF — The Frostproof Jamboree with the PasSing Thru Country Music Band and Special Guests Keeping The Legends Alive, with live country, bluegrass, gospel and blues, Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Thursdays at 2 p.m., 111 West First Street in the City Hall Auditorium, (behind the Post Office) through end of March in Frostproof. For more info call 704-490-6819 or 330-272-8350.
Dessert card and game party
SEBRING — The Catholic Women’s Guild of St. Catherine Church will sponsor a Dessert Card and Game Party from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10 at the Family Parish Youth Center across from Lakeshore Mall at the old Knights of Columbus on U.S. Hwy 27. Entry is $5. Door prizes, 50/50, homemade desserts, coffee and tea will be served. Bring your own card or board games and join the fun. For reservations or information, call Lynn Bartley at 863-446-1090.
PEO Group to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands P.E.O. Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, at the home of Elaine Becker. All P.E.O. members visiting in Highlands County are welcome. PEO is an international organization that supports education for women. For information, call 863-273-1095
River boat cruise
SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society invites you on a day trip aboard the Rivership Barbara-Lee on the St. John’s River on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Cruise is four hours long and all enclosed decks are air conditioned. A light lunch will be served. Transportation provided by Annett Bus Lines. Cost is $99 for members and $119 for non-members. For times and schedule, please contact Jim Pollard at Sebring Historical Society between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 863-471-2522.
Buttonwood Bay line dances
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will host Country Western Line Dances from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Rec Hall on Jan. 11, Jan. 25 and Feb. 22. No dance Feb. 8. Residents $1, nonresidents $2. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
Tim Zimmerman concert
SEBRING — Tim Zimmerman and his King’s Brass will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, at First Church of Sebring, 216 S. Pine Street in Sebring. This nine-member band provides sacred, pop, jazz and patriotic songs. A free will offering will be taken at the event.
Annual rummage and bake sale
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Woman’s Club will hold their annual Rummage and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 11 and 12, at the Woman’s Club, 10 N. Main Street. Proceeds to benefit local charities and scholarships. For information, call Paula at 863-835-2419.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will put on a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. All you can eat $6. Members $5. Breakfast is the second Saturday every month. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Car show
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Country Cruisers Car Show will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, at Lake Placid American Legion Post 25, 1490 U.S. Hwy 27 N. in Lake Placid. For information, call the Post at 863-465-0975.
Pinochle tournament
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will host a Pinochle tournament at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, 333 Pomegranate Ave. Registration at noon. Entry fee $3. All monies will be awarded as prizes. To reserve your seat, call Jim at 219-689-8423.
California Toe Jam at Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The always popular California Toe Jam band will be performing dance music in the Rec Hall at Buttonwood Bay, Saturday night, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. Info from Pam (863-259-8684) between 1-5 pm.”
Tanglewood line dance
SEBRING — Tanglewood will have a line dance from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Elder Fair
SEBRING — The 2019 Elder Fair will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Burt J. Harris Agri-Civic Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. Free admission. Learn about home safety, security, living wills, elder abuse and more. Sponsored by Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT).
Annual garage sale
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its Annual Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at the church, 324 E. Main Street. Many items available except clothing and shoes. Everything must go.
AARP Smart Driver Class
SEBRING — There will be another AARP Smart Driver Class (six hours) from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. To register call, 863-452-0335.
Essential oils class
LAKE PLACID — A free to the public Essential Oils Class will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Lake Placid Memorial Library, 205 W. Interlake Blvd. For information or to register, call or text 540-742-2381 or email imashrout@gmail.com.
Direct food distribution event
SEBRING — The Heartland Food Bank and Sebring Parkway Church of Christ will partner to distribute food to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Jan. 17, at the church, 3800 Sebring Parkway in Sebring.
Spaghetti dinner
SEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ will host a Spaghetti Dinner from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring (off Hammock Road). Tickets are $8 and include spaghetti, salad, bread, beverage and dessert. Presale available at church office. Walk-ins and take-out available until sold out. For information, call 863-471-1999.
Women’s March
SEBRING — The third global Women’s March for human rights and social justice is scheduled to be held on Saturday, Jan. 19, in Washington, DC and in Highlands County, representatives of the Democratic Women’s Club are working with allied organizations to host a rally in Sebring in support of their sisters’ efforts. Participants will meet at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway, at 10 a.m. for sign-making festivities. At 11 a.m., the group will hold a march and sign-wave at the corner of U.S. 27 and Sebring Parkway. At 11:45 a.m., the group will return to Democratic Party Headquarters for a light lunch and presentations. A list of speakers and topics will be available soon. The event will end at approximately 1 p.m.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
10th Annual Gala Tea
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Operative is now selling tickets for its 10th Annual Gala Tea taking place Sunday, Jan. 20. The 1950s Rock N’ Roll themed event features a show, hat contest, door prizes and a Crazy Auction. Choose from gourmet teas, fruit breads, sandwiches and decadent desserts. Tickets are $25 and available at the Co-Op, 132 E. Interlake Blvd. For information, call 863-699-5940 or visit CaladiumArts.org.
Nights at the Museum
SEBRING — The Military Sea Services Museum presents a group discussion and analysis from 4-5 p.m. on Jan. 23, 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring (one mile east of Sebring High School). Coffee and light refreshments served. Free admission. Moderated by Fred Carino, curator.
