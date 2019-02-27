Peanut Butter and Jelly dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will have a Peanut Butter and Jelly Dance on Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Sunshine RV Park on SR 70 East of US Hwy 27 in Lake Placid. Chuck Ryall will cue rounds at 7 p.m. and Mike Doughty will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire is accepted. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Cookie Night dance
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Squares will host a Cookie Night Dance on Friday, March 1 in the Rec Hall of Buttonwood Bay, 10001 US Hwy 27 South. Chuck Ryall will cue round dances from 7-7:30 p.m. Dave Muller will call squares from 7:30-9:30 p.m. All dancers are welcome and square dance attire is optional. For information, contact Dick Avery at rdavery@juno.com.
‘Good Stuff’ to play dance night
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay Saturday Night Dances continue with the family band, Good Stuff, to provide dance music at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Buttonwood Bay Rec Hall. Tickets are $7 at the door. For information, call Pam from 1-5 p.m. at 863-259-8684.
Humane Society annual auction
SEBRING — The Humane Society of Highlands County will hold its Annual Auction on March 2, at the Humane Society. Tickets $30 includes food, beer, wine and 20 bidding chips. There will be a silent auction, live auction and chip auction. For information, call Judy at 863-214-6508 or Kellee at 863-243-3649.
Annual plant sale
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will have their annual Plant Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Lake Placid Journal Plaza, 231 N. Main Street in Lake Placid. Profits benefit the Avon Park Correctional Institution’s “Therapy Through Plants” program, the only program of its kind still in existence.
China Painters show scheduled
LAKE PLACID — The local chapter of the Florida World Organization of China Painters will have its annual show, “Our Favorite Things,” from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Caladium Co-Op in Lake Placid, 132 E. Interlake Blvd. There will be hand-painted items for sale, door prizes, drawings and snacks. There will also be live demonstrations available. All proceeds go to the youth scholarship fund. The event is open to the public and is free admission for everyone. For information, contact Willie Fox at 863-465-0854.
Western dinner night
AVON PARK — The Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post 69 will hold a Western Dinner from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Post 69, 1301 W. Bell Street in Avon Park. Cost is $8 and includes pulled pork, beans, coleslaw, Texas toast and dessert. Karaoke with Jodie. The public is welcome. For information, call 863-453-4553.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, March 3, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. The public is invited and all proceeds go to the Moose Legion Fund.
Amish style chicken and noodles
SEBRING — The Sebring Order of the Eastern Star 126 will host a Amish style chicken and noodles Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at the Masonic Lodge at Sebring Parkway and Home Ave. Meal is $10 and includes chicken and noodles served over mashed potatoes with your choice of two sides, dessert and a beverage. Take out is available and the public is invited.
Genealogy seminar on tap
SEBRING — The Highlands County Genealogical Society will sponsor a seminar featuring Ann Mohr Osisek from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. For more information, call Mary at 863-452-5939 or email mcr534@hotmail.com.
Special Irish dinner
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Clubhouse will host a Special Irish Dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 4, at 200 Lark Ave. There will be special Celtic/Irish music by Chris and Michael Noel Group. Cost is $7 and includes a complete Irish beef stew meal, coffee and dessert. BYOB. For tickets and reservations, call 863-382-1554.
Whitley County Florida luncheon
SEBRING — Family, friends, classmates and alumni of Whitley County, Indiana are invited to CCHSAA Florida Luncheon 2019 at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. This year’s host is Dawn C. Smith Meyer and husband George. For more information, call Dawn at 321-261-5975 or email dcmeyer1701@gmail.com.
