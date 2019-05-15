Veteran’s Memorial Garden dedication
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club and the American Legion Post 25 will hold a Dedication Ceremony at 1 p.m. today, May 15, for the newly planted Veterans Memorial Garden. This dedication is in honor of the late Post 25 commander, Robert Moore. Also, the ceremony will be honoring our veterans for their dedication and loyal service to our country. The public is invited for this “special” Highlands County ceremony.
Friends of Scouting dinner
SEBRING — Highlands County Friends of Scouting Committee will host the 20th Annual Highlands County Friends of Scouting Soaring Eagle Dinner on Thursday, May 16, at the Sun N Lake Golf Club Island View Lakefront Restaurant & Pub, 35468 Tee Time Circle in Sebring. Reception and cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.
Monthly after hours tri-chamber mixer
SEBRING — Mark your calendars for an After-Hours Tri-Chamber Mixer from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 16 at Highlands Regional Medical Center at 3600 S. Highlands Avenue, Sebring. There will be food, fun and networking!
Final performance of the season
SEBRING — The Daryl Patrick Jazz Ensemble will perform their final concert of the season on Friday, May 17 at the Tanglewood Clubhouse, opposite Denny’s Restaurant on US Hwy 27. They will not return until October. The Broadway Lights Theatre Company brings these wonderful artists to our community and look forward to next season. To add to Daryl on vibes, Doug Andrews on piano, Dave Naylor on trumpet, Tom DiGrazio on drums and Dan Pitchers on bass are female vocalists Judy Ellis and Teresa Mariano. Tickets are $5 each and purchased at the door which opens at 6:15 p.m. and show begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free for disabled veterans.
Sheep and goat workshop
SEBRING — The IFAS Extension Office will host a Sheep and Goat Workshop from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at the Bert Harris Agricultural Center. Topics include nutrition, disease, marketing and more. There will be live demonstrations. Registration is $20. To register, you can simply call the extension office at 863-402-6540 or visit https://sheepandgoatworkshop.eventbrite.com.
Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers in action
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers will hold their Armed Forces Day Dance on Saturday, May 18 at the Lake Placid Elks. There will be a free lesson at 6 p.m. by Ralph Musall followed with music by Chrissy. Come join us to celebrate our red, white and blue dance. Food is available in the lounge including pizza, hot dogs and stuffed pretzels. Admission is $6.00 LPBD members, $8.00 non-members.
International Museum Day
AVON PARK — The Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Cultural Center will celebrate International Museum Day Saturday, May 18 at the museum, 310 W. Main Street with free admission, a video and curator tour at 2 p.m. and 10% off at the museum store. A print raffle will take place at 3:45 p.m. To RSVP, call 863-414-1578 or email info@HeartlandCulturalAlliance.org.
Meeting of the SAR
SEBRING — The Sons of the American Revolution meets the third Saturday of each month. Their next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. for a luncheon on Saturday, May 18, at Dee’s Place, 138 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. The SAR is a proud organization of active male descendants of Patriots who, during the American Revolution, rendered unwavering loyal service to the cause of winning our freedom from England. For information, call James at 954-524-7278.
Parrot Head Phlocking
LAKE PLACID — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club are hosting a party for fans of Jimmy Buffet, the “Party With a Purpose” will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 19 at Casa Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 1979 Placid Lakes Blvd. The party will feature music by M2. The price of admission is toiletries for veterans.
NARFE to meet
SEBRING — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 0288 of Highlands County will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square for lunch. The speaker for this meeting will again be the Crime Prevention Task Force. Meetings are open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses. For more information, call President Laura Pletcher at 540-226-8754 or Mary Ellen Colvin at 863-735-1099.
Veterans Council to observe Memorial Day
SEBRING — The Veterans Council of Highlands County will hold a Memorial Day celebration at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 27, at the Military Sea Services Museum, at the corner of Kenilworth and Roseland Avenues. The ceremony will feature Medal of Honor recipient Major General James E. Livingston, US Marine Corps (Retired). An open house and free guided tours will be available to the public. For more information, call 863-385-0992.
American Legion Memorial Day event
AVON PARK — The American Legion Post 69 will celebrate Memorial Day with an “unforgettable event” at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 27, at the Post, 1301 W. Bell Street. The celebration will feature the brave military and civilians including the amazing animals that gave the ultimate sacrifice from past conflicts. Lunch will follow. For more information, contact Larry Roberts at 850-718-7773.
