Retired educators to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Retired Educators/Support Personnel Association will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, at the school board office, 426 School Street. Speaker will be Superintendent Brenda Longshore. Entertainment will be SHS Chorus. Lunch provided. For more information, call Betty Hurlbut at 863-465-5722.
Essential oils how-to
SEBRING — There will be an Essential Oils 101 Class at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, at the Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. Learn about the history of essential oils and how to use them safely. For information or to confirm your seat, call Maria Hagg at 863-243-4011.
Masons fish fry
AVON PARK — The Masons Lodge will host a Fish fry dinner from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 939 W. Main Street in Avon Park. AYCE fish, fries, hush puppies, beans, dessert and drink. Cost is $10 each. For information, call 863-368-0266.
VFW Taste of Italy
AVON PARK — The VFW Post 9853 will serve their Taste of Italy dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. or until sold out on Friday, April 12, at 75 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Includes lasagna, stuffed manicotti, fried ravioli, salad, garlic bread and Italian dessert. Cost is $8. All food homemade by Wives of the USMVMC. Smoke free dining room. Open to the public.
Youth group fish fry
SEBRING — The Youth Group at St. Catherine Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus will have a Fish Fry Fundraisers from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at 827 Hickory Street in Sebring. The price is $9 or $12 all-you-can-eat fried cod, coleslaw, baked beans, cookie, wine, coffee or tea. The public is invited.
Pancake breakfast fundraiser
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association will host their regular fundraising Pancake Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Cost is $6 for nonmembers and $5 for members. Meal includes regular or blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. There will also be a book sale with over 500 books available. Bingo is closed for the season.
Essential oils class
LAKE PLACID — A free to the public Essential Oils 101 Class will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, at the Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. For information or to register, call or text 540-742-2381 or email imashrout@gmail.com.
Placid Lakes Annual Spring Clean-up
LAKE PLACID — The Placid Lakes Homeowners Association will organize their Annual Spring Clean-up from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 13, at the Placid Lakes Town Hall. Volunteers are needed. Hot dogs and refreshments will be served after the clean-up at noon. For more information, call 863-840-2816.
Depot Museum open
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Depot Museum will be open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. Children’s activities for ages 6-14 will feature the topic of old fashioned toys. Activities are offered at no charge.
Hometown Tunes
SEBRING — The Champion For Children Foundation invites the public to its Hometown Tunes event at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at the historic Circle Theatre in downtown Sebring, 202 Circle Park Drive. This is a fundraising concert supporting the “Prof” and Paul Gustat Music Fund. Featuring live music from local artists, drinks and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.com or in person at the Circle Theatre. Presented by J. Biance Financial. For information, visit the Facebook page.
Spring stamp show
SEBRING — The Highlands Stamp Club will present the Annual Spring Stamp Show from 1-4 p.m. on Monday, April 15, at St. John United Methodist Church, 3214 Grand Prix Drive. There is no charge to attend. Buy-sell-trade stamps. For information, call Keith Hessey at 863-273-8818.
NARFE to meet
SEBRING — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 0288 of Highlands County will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square for lunch. The speaker for this meeting will be Cora Schwingel from Change of Pace. Meetings are open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses. For more information, call President Laura Pletcher at 540-226-8754 or Mary Ellen Colvin at 863-735-1099.
Audubon Society April meeting
SEBRING – The Highlands County Audubon Society holds their monthly meetings every third Tuesday of the month between September and April, at Lake Josephine Baptist Church, 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Potluck starts at 6:30 p.m. with meeting at 7:15 p.m. April 16 presentation will be “The Wonders of our Florida Scrub,” by Archbold Biological Station research scientist Dr. Mark Deyrup. All meetings are free and the public is encouraged to attend. For information, call 301-401-5615.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.